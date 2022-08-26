Former Kiwis coach David Kidwell says he's 'Argentinian on Saturday night' for hometown test against the All Blacks

David Kidwell, Defence Coach of the Argentinian Rugby team, will be coaching in his hometown Christchurch for the first time since the Rugby League World Cup with the Kiwis in 2017. It will be a new feeling for him to face the Haka.

There may be a massive mural depicting Pumas rugby team defence coach David Kidwell in Christchurch, but the former NRL star says he’ll “be Argentinian against the All Blacks on Saturday night’’.

Street artist Mr G - Graham Hoete - painted the commissioned Kidwell fresco on the side of a Lichfield St building in 2017 when Kidwell coached the Kiwis against Scotland in a Rugby League World Cup match at the Addington venue where the All Blacks will host the Pumas.

Back in Ōtautahi this week, Kidwell has copped some good-natured ribbing from his head coach Michael Cheika about his etched image in a part of town that could be called Kiddy Corner.

“There’s not many places you go to play footy where there is a huge mural of one of your coaches up on the wall, right?,’’ Cheika quipped.

“Dave has been making us drive past every day on the way to training, so it’s making us five minutes later to training every day.’’

Kidwell enjoys the banter and was happy to pose in his bright blue Puma-embossed tracksuit before the king-sized mural despite a biting cold wind on Thursday.

“It feels awesome to be back in Christchurch, it’s my home town, I spent 18 years of my life here.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Argentina defence coach David Kidwell poses in front of a mural of himself, painted by artist Graham Hoete in 2017. Kidwell is coaching in his Christchurch hometown for the first time since the Rugby League World Cup with the Kiwis five years ago.

His wife and kids have come over from Sydney and he’s enjoyed catching up with whānau and old friends. “I haven’t seen my sister for three years because of Covid or my best mates and my wife’s family.’

But, it’s also business time for a coach who left Christchurch in 1997 to play rugby league for the shortlived Adelaide Rams.

So how will Kidwell, who led many a marrow-chilling Kiwis haka in a 25-test career, feel when the Pumas face the All Blacks’ rendition on Saturday?

“I might want to bust it out myself,’’ he jokes. “Obviously I’m proud of my heritage and the haka is something special in our culture. But in world sport, it’s business, a lot of coaches from different codes coach against their country. I'm a Kiwi, Māori boy at heart, and that’s where my heart will always be, but here, with Argentina, on Saturday night I will be Argentinian.’’

The one-time Hornby Panther has clearly switched codes – and cats – to become a proud Puma.

Kidwell was happily working a fifth season as a Parramatta Eels NRL assistant coach until Cheika came knocking in May.

The pair didn’t know each other “even though we are neighbours [in Sydney], but I mentioned to a mutual friend that I had done some work with Japan for Jamie Joseph pre-the World Cup and loved it’’, Kidwell said.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images/Stuff David Kidwell (R) with Argentina head coach Michael Cheika (C) and assistant-coach Felipe Contempomi before a test against Scotland in July.

“He said ‘Michael Cheika might be interested in someone like yourself’. Next day Cheik gave me a ring, we had a coffee and the rest is history.’’

Kidwell liked the challenge presented, but the Eels were in mid-season. Cheika, however, had “a plan right through to the World Cup’’and insisted: “We need you now’’.

After reflecting that “the NRL will always be there to go back to’’, Kidwell decided to “take a leap of faith’’.

“I thought it’s an opportunity that possibly wouldn’t be here again.’’

The big attraction was the chance “to coach at the World Cup’’ in France next year.

Switching codes has been “a steep learning curve - I don’t know if it gets any steeper’’, but Kidwell has found it “stimulating” and has already helped Argentina to a series win over Scotland and a split rugby Championship rubber with Australia.

“I’ve been 27 years in the NRL, I played for 14 years and coached for 13. Not that I was ungrateful, but coaching in a new code in a new language, you really have to pull out all the experience you’ve had in those areas to bring here to Argentina.’’

Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images Pablo Matera is one of the Argentina players David Kidwell is now working with.

It had been 30 years since Kidwell had played rugby union for Suburbs and Linwood High School. He made the Canterbury under-16 team, a year after becoming a Schoolboy Kiwi and “loved it’’ his stint in the 15-man code.

But faced with a choice he went back to his rugby league roots. “I’d played it all my life and wanted to go to the Winfield Cup and and become a Kiwi.

“If I had my time over? If the Crusaders had pathways then I probably would have switched to rugby … but they were just starting up.’’

Kidwell says he’s grateful to Cheika, the rest of the coaching staff and the Pumas players “for being really patient with me’’ in his transition.

It’s been easy working with Cheika, he says. The former Wallabies coach has a healthy respect for rugby league defensive play, has worked with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and is to coach Lebanon at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images David Kidwell on his last coaching assignment at Addington Stadium, as Kiwis head coach for a 74-6 2017 Rugby League World Cup game against Scotland.

He’s encouraged Kidwell to offer “a fresh set of eyes. I ask a lot of questions … I’m like a sponge, I like to soak it all up.’’

Kidwell feels he and Cheika have the same “mindset’’. The league convert’s is: “We want to win the World Cup’’.

Kidwell makes no secret of his ambition to be a head coach again in either code.

His time with the Kiwis ended in disappointment with a quarterfinal exit to Fiji at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, but Kidwell’s convinced he’s “a way better coach now’’.

“It was tough, but if hadn’t gone through that I might not be in this position now.’’

He said the Kiwis experience made him appreciate “it’s all about relationships with the players and how you build that connection’’, a lesson he took into his three-year unbeaten stint as Māori All Stars head coach.

Kidwell had got the nod from Cheika and the Argentine Rugby Union to continue coaching the Māori side, but he said “basically [the Māori Rugby League] didn’t want me to coach’’.

”It’s obviously disappointing because the last three years I’ve been creating something there with the All Stars, and I’d been a big advocate of bring the game back to New Zealand.’’

The Māori All Stars will play Australia’s Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua next February. “But unfortunately I won’t be the coach,’’ said Kidwell, who felt “disappointed with the process’’.

Kidwell built a reputation in over 200 NRL games for smoking players in a tackler - witness his massive hit on Willie Mason in 2006 after the Kangaroos enforcer had mouthed off at the haka.

Jeff Crow/Photosport David Kidwell and Ruben Wiki lead a Kiwis haka in a Tri-Nations rugby league test against Australia in Melbourne in 2006.

It’s a mindset he will clearly impart to his new charges, but Kidwell said there are some clear differences, along with similarities, between defensive patterns in both rugby codes.

“We tackle high in rugby league and then we have a man around the legs. In rugby union it’s more the chop tackle, about getting [the ball carrier] to the ground’ to set up the “jackal’’, or breakdown turnover

But both sports had an emphasis on “slowing the ruck down’’ because with quick ball, “you can blow teams way through the middle’’ and give the backs more space.

Kidwell says all coaching is “about building relationships’’ and he has enjoyed getting to know the Pumas.

Captain Julian Montoya plays for English champions Leicester where Leeds Rhinos great Kevin Sinfield preaches defensive systems similar to Kidwell’s.

As for speaking Spanish, Kidwell’s taking regular lessons and enjoys grasping for new words, but he’s “told [the players] this time next year for the World Cup, I will be more fluent’’.

“I’m lucky that they have English as their second language … but actions are a good language to use.’’

Kidwell is enjoying talking to the Pumas players and staff about his hometown and is pleased to see the rebuilt Christchurch “vibing up’’ after the earthquakes.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Kidwell at the Pumas’ Christchurch hotel on his return home.

Going back to OrangeTheory Stadium, which he knew as “Addington Show Grounds’’, the city’s traditional rugby league home, “will bring back a lot of memories’’.

“I won a few [club rugby league] grand finals there. I played for Hornby and the rivalry with Halswell back then was massive. The ground always seemed packed.’’

This time, he’s going to be in the “enemy’’ corner, plotting a way to stop the All Blacks’ attack spoiling his happy homecoming.