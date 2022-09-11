Former Warriors star Elijah Taylor leads underdogs Salford to Super League semifinals

Former Warriors and Kiwis forward Elijah Taylor led Salford to a 28-0 eliminator win over the Huddersfield Giants.

Former Kiwis and Warriors forward Elijah Taylor has captained the Salford Red Devils to a Super League semifinal date with three-time champions St Helens.

Salford – the Greater Manchester-based club with the smallest budget in Super League – smashed the Huddersfield Giants 28-0 in an elimination final at Huddersfield on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Taylor – in his second season with Salford after almost 200 NRL games for the Warriors, Panthers and Tigers – hailed it as a “a good win’’.

“We are always the underdogs, no-one gives us a chance,’’ he said.

“But, defensively, we work hard for each other, and if you do that every week you win more than you lose.’’

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson acknowledged Salford “blew us away’’.

The Red Devils led 16-0 after brilliant play by halves Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft led to tries to wing Joe Burgess and Taylor’s second row sidekick Kallum Watkins.

Allan McKenzie/SWpix/Photosport Elijah Taylor (R), pictured in 2021, has led the Salford Red Devils into the 2022 Super League semifinals.

But Salford’s semifinals hopes suffered a blow when they lost Croft, who failed a head injury assessment and is likely to be ruled out for a week.

Croft, a former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos playmaker, is a finalist for the Super League Man of Steel player of the season award in his first season at Salford.

“It's a big blow but sometimes it's not meant to be,’’ Salford head coach Paul Rowley said of Croft’s injury.

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com -/Photosport Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea is tackled by Salford's Brodie Croft.

“There's another game the week after and I guess it's the job of the rest of the squad to ensure Brodie gets another outing to enable him to play on the biggest stage of all.

"He's gutted, he's a competitor and he wants to feature in big games but he'll get over today. He's fine now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with him physically. It's sport and he gets that."

Salford wrapped up their win with a second half try to Ryan Brierley.

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Photosport Huddersfield's Kiwi hooker Danny Levi lies injured against Salford.

Huddersfield – who finished third in the regular season and lost the Challenge Cup final to Wigan – lost former Kiwis hooker Danny Levi to injury in the first half.

Watson said bowing out at home was “probably the most disappointing way we could have finished.

"We didn't start so well. We looked like we'd been punched in the face and didn't know what to do about it.

Salford will visit St Helens – who had a week off as top seeds after winning the League Leaders Shield – next Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com/Photosport Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe crosses for one of his three tries in a Super League elimination final win over the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

The other semifinal will see Challenge Cup champions Wigan Warriors host the Leeds Rhinos on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Leeds won their elimination final 20-10 against the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Friday (Saturday NZ time) after a hat-trick of tries by Liam Sutcliffe.

It continued the Rhinos’ remarkable revival since the mid-season appointment of Australian coach Rohan Smith got them out of the relegation zone doldrums.

Former Kiws centre Dean Whare scored the only try for Catalans, who had Welsh test prop Gil Dudson sent off for striking Leeds half Aidan Sezer with his head and ex-Australia half Mitchell Pearce sinbinned twice.

Wigan, the No 2 seeds, will be captained by former Kiwis World Cup winner Thomas Leuluai, who is set to retire at the end of the season and join the coaching staff.