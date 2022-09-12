Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' lengthy head slam suspension causes pain for Kiwis at Rugby League World Cup

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is sent to the bin as the Roosters are beaten by Souths in the NRL playoffs.

Kiwis enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seems set to miss the entire group stage at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

The Roosters veteran has been hit with a grade-two dangerous contact charge for a head slam that resulted in South Sydney Rabbitohs' prop Tom Burgess being concussed.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ grade two charge will result in a minimum three-game ban if he doesn’t take the risk of fighting it at the NRL judiciary.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves attempts to push his argument with referee Ashley Klein.

If he chooses to contest the charge and loses, a fourth week will be added, meaning he would also miss the Kiwis’ quarterfinal. Waerea-Hargreaves has until 2pm (NZT) on Tuesday to make a call on accepting the charge with an early guilty plea of challenging the ban.

With the Roosters being knocked out of the NRL finals by the Rabbitohs 30-14 victory on Sunday, it will be seven weeks without a game for Waerea-Hargreaves if he takes the early guilty plea and returns in the quarterfinal.

In the unlikely event that Waerea-Hargreaves is not selected in Kiwis coach Michael Maguire’s World Cup squad, the 33-year-old would miss the Roosters’ first three games of the 2023 NRL season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seems set to miss the entire pool stage at the Rugby League World Cup.

Maguire can possibly do without Waerea-Hargreaves for the three pool games against Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland but it means his 34-man squad will effectively be just 33 strong without any injuries.

Props or middles is an area of strength and depth for Maguire but with the Penrith Panthers pairing of James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota likely to be playing deep into the NRL finals series and Joseph Tapine still live with the Raiders, as is Braden Hamlin-Uele with the Sharks, a well-rested Waerea-Hargreaves would have been expected to play a pivotal role in the group stages.

Maguire’s woes in that area will have been somewhat allayed when the Raiders defeated Melbourne on Saturday in a sudden death clash to have Storm props Jesse Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona on ice between now and the beginning of the World Cup in England, come mid-October.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ Roosters team-mate, Joey Manu, may also need to be managed early in the tournament due to the calf injury that ruled him out of the finals' loss to the Rabbitohs.