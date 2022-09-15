How world rugby league's No 1 prop Joe Tapine ran Wellington's Lord of the Rings trail

He's rated the No 1 prop in the world and Joe Tapine has won the Mal Meninga Medal for the Raiders' best player of 2022.

Joe Tapine has a childhood spent running hills that doubled as backdrops to the Lord of the Rings trilogy to thank for the motor that has several NRL rivals set to pursue the Canberra prop.

Tapine’s career-best form has helped the Raiders to a recent 8-1 record and a semifinal clash with Parramatta’s representative front-rowers Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard on Friday night.

Along the way Tapine has been awarded the Mal Meninga Medal and billing as the world’s No.1 prop, prompting “half-a-dozen clubs” to register their interest should Tapine go to market from November 1.

Canberra have the inside running for the Kiwi star’s services until then.

Extension talks started late last month but have been paused given the Raiders’ semi-final charge. The club is well aware of rival interest that will push Tapine’s market value beyond $A700,000-a-year and are willing to entertain a long-term offer of their own.

Tapine too has heard the talk and concedes that, for a teen signed out of Wellington on a bargain deal by the late Peter Mulholland, one of the biggest decisions of his career looms.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Joe Tapine, on the burst against the Titans, has won the Mal Meninga Medal as the Canberra Raiders' player of the year.

“It’s a good question, it’s a conversation to have with my wife and we’ve got to see what we want to do,” Tapine says of upcoming contract negotiations.

“It’s about footy and about lifestyle, so I’ve got some hard conversations coming up with her, the club, Sticky (coach Ricky Stuart) and my manager.

“If it sorts out before November 1 we’ll be happy and if we have to wait, we’ll wait. I’m not fussed at the moment, I’m letting my footy do the talking.

“It’s something I’ve got to work out, but I do love it here. I’ve got strong relationships with the boys and if you’re thinking about moving, you’ve got to think about creating new relationships.

“That’s not a bad thing but I do have strong ties here. Footy’s footy and you’ve got to take everything into consideration with these life decisions.”

That Wellington upbringing around Mt Victoria – one of the more recognisable settings in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings franchise – helped forge Tapine’s remarkable engine, one which went into overdrive to keep Canberra’s season alive against Melbourne.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Joe Tapine offloads the ball in a win over the Storm.

Tapine has typically averaged 51 minutes a game this year, but Adam Elliott’s groin injury saw him punch that out in one stint before the Storm jagged a 20-16 lead while he was off the field.

Returning for the final 16 minutes, Tapine’s output with “our season on the line” went up around 50 per cent according to Champion Data for possessions, runs and post-contact metres.

“I think I’ve always been fit enough to play big minutes, it’s more about building the rest of my game into that and the way I’m playing this year, I think I’m giving the coaching staff confidence to leave me out there for longer,” Tapine says.

“Growing up I hated the gym and my brother loved it, so he’d try and drag me in there and I’d drag him out for a run.

“I was up in the hills of Wellington, so I’d run a bush track and a loop down to the beach, down to the airport and back. That’d be my routine as a kid every day or second day.

“I couldn’t tell you how far it was, I honestly have no idea. I was a late bloomer as a kid so that’s how I kept trying to crack those rep teams when I was older.

“It was with footy in mind, but I hated the gym so those runs were my extras.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Knights defence scrambles to contain Joe Tapine.

Now 28 with nine NRL seasons to his name, Tapine credits wife Kirsten’s off-field influence and goal setting for his fine form this year, with the world’s No.1 prop firmly on his radar.

“One hundred per cent I aim for [that tag],” he says.

“I think whoever you are, even if you’re just a young fella coming in, your goal is to be the best in your position or best on the ground. I set goals and talk them out with my wife.

“She writes it all down and reminds me if I’m veering away from my goals at all. She reminds me, ‘C’mon, you said that’. That honesty helps keep me on track.

“I don’t judge myself off other people, more my own standards and if that ends up with being the best prop – that’s a bonus I guess.”