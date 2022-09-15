Shaun Johnson's World Cup hopes still alive as Warriors halfback added to Kiwis squad

Shaun Johnson is hoping to play in one more Rugby League World Cup for the Kiwis.

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has been added to the Kiwis’ wider squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

The New Zealand Rugby League selectors have added 10 names to their squad for next month’s tournament in England, to increase it to 34 players, but this will be trimmed back to 24 before the team depart for the UK on September 30.

Those players who’ll appear in the NRL Grand Final on October 2, will head over the following week.

For the 32-year-old Johnson, who missed out on selection for the midyear test against Tonga, it keeps alive his hopes of playing in a third World Cup.

Johnson didn’t have the best of seasons for the Warriors, but did improve over the final third of the campaign, when the team were able to spend more time in New Zealand, allowing Johnson to be closer to his family.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said he was aware of the personal challenges Johnson faced earlier this season, but knows what he can do in a black and white jersey.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves copped a three-game ban after the Roosters’ game against the Rabbitohs last weekend.

“Shaun is a very passionate around the Kiwis jersey and he’s had great experience there,” Maguire said.

“Through all of the various circumstances the Warriors have had challenges without a doubt.

“I’m obviously aware of that, but I also know what Shaun is capable of doing, if the opportunity comes, when the squad is brought down to 24, I know he’s a passionate man about the Kiwis jersey.

“He’s a supporter. When I first jumped in there, he was right behind everything the Kiwis were trying to forge towards.”

By making it to the 34-man wider squad Johnson has got over the first hurdle, but it will be tough for him to make it into the 24 and knock out Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes, Te Maire Martin or Kieran Foran, who were all in the Kiwis squad for the June test at Mt Smart Stadium.

Maguire confirmed that Joey Manu, who picked up a calf strain playing for the Roosters two weeks ago, would be able to play in the World Cup, while he and the NZRL are still working through Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’s situation.

The Roosters prop was given a three-game ban after pleading guilty to a grade two dangerous contact charge in the heated elimination final against the Rabbitohs last weekend.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Joseph Tapine is having a sensational season for the Raiders.

The NZRL is looking to see if the Kiwis’ warm up game against Leeds on October 8 can count as one of those three games.

If that’s the case, the giant prop would miss pool games against Lebanon and Jamaica. If it’s ruled the Leeds game doesn’t count, Waerea-Hargreaves will also sit out the game against Ireland, so would only be available from the quarterfinals onwards.

“We’re working through that process at the moment,” Maguire said.

“It’s a legitimate game, it’s under international laws, we’ve got proper refs and it’s under the judiciary code, so all of those sorts of things play a part a in what could be the suspension.”

Even though Waerea-Hargreaves will miss the beginning of the World Cup, it’s not as if the Kiwis are short of front row talent, with Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, James Fisher-Harris and Isaac Liu all in the squad currently, as well as arguably the best prop in the game right now, Joseph Tapine from the Raiders.

“He’s had a great year,” Maguire said of Tapine.

“I was well aware he did a lot of work throughout his preseason and he’s reaping really good rewards off the back of that.

“I see him developing into a leader and he’ll be a leader at the Kiwis at some stage throughout his career and he is at the moment.

“Whether or not he has the captaincy or a ‘c’ next to his name, he’s always going to be a leader amongst what the Kiwis team is all about.

“It’s great to see him have a good year, he’s worked really hard and I’m looking forward to see him all the way through the finals series, because he’s been a dominant force through that team.

“I remember watching him and saying to a few people that there were a couple of plays he’s doing now that as a younger player you don’t understand.

“But he works really hard all the time and there’s been a real change within him as a person and how he plays.”

