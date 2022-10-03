Shaun Johnson omitted as Kiwis name strong Rugby League World Cup squad

Fullback Joseph Manu is one of the biggest stars in the Kiwis squad named for the Rugby League World Cup.

Back-to-back NRL premiership winners James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen are among six grand finalists named in the New Zealand Kiwis’ 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

The trio have been confirmed after making impressive contributions in Penrith’s 28-12 victory over the Parramatta Eels in Sunday night’s 2022 NRL decider in Sydney.

The Penrith players are joined by Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i and Marata Niukore from the beaten Eels side while three uncapped players, Sorensen, Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King and Raiders centre Sebastian Kris have been named.

But there was no place for the Warriors veteran Shaun Johnson, with the equally experienced Kieran Foran clinching the berth as halves back-up to Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown.

The Kiwis will be captained by Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich, 33, who is heading to the Dolphins next season.

“Selecting the squad for the World Cup was a real challenge given the quality of players in contention,” Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire said.

“There were some tough calls to make but we’re excited about the group we’ve settled on.

“These players have all been impressive for their clubs this season, not least James (Fisher-Harris), Moses [Leota] and Scott [Sorensen] who were all outstanding for Penrith in the grand final.”

Another feature of the selection is the return of seasoned middle forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Isaac Liu plus fullback-centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Waerea-Hargreaves and 2019 Kiwi Nicoll-Klokstad were unavailable for the recent Tonga test due to injury while Liu, after being originally selected, remained in Australia to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s second child.

The only new face in the squad is centre Sebastian Kris (23), who has scored 25 tries in his 44 NRL appearances for Canberra. Born in Brisbane, he is of New Zealand descent through his Huntly-raised mother.

Another player making a return is Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King. Uncapped at test level, he was in the Kiwi squad for the World Nines in 2019.

Maguire indicated that promising young forwards Jordan Riki and Griffin Neame were unlucky not to make the cut but had missed out to more experienced players, including Titans middle forward Isaac Liu.

Johnson, Riki and Neame weren’t the only members of the Kiwis wider training squad to miss the plane to England. Backline utilities Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera, and Eels centre Bailey Simonsson, who injured a shoulder in the grand final, also missed out.

The Kiwis, minus the six grand final players, assembled and trained in Sydney last week before the advance party of 18 players plus staff flew to England on Friday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire has kept Dylan Brown in his World Cup mix.

They’re based in Leeds this week for a warm-up match against the beaten Super League grand finalists the Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday night.

Three players are joining the Kiwis for the match which will serve as a farewell for Thomas Leuluai, who is ending his remarkable 20-season career after making his NRL debut as a 17-year-old with the Vodafone Warriors in 2003.

The 37-year-old will lead the Kiwis in his last game before beginning a coaching career with Wigan.

Les Catalans centre Dean Whare, a 19-test Kiwi from 2012-2017, and Wigan back rower Willie Isa are also joining the Kiwis for the match against Leeds.

The six players involved in the NRL grand final are due to arrive in Leeds next Saturday but won’t be involved in the match against the Rhinos.

The Kiwis then move to their World Cup base in York. Their opening Pool C match is against Lebanon in Warrington on October 16 followed by Jamaica in Hull on October 22 and Ireland in Leeds on October 28.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for November 4,5 and 6, the semifinals on November 11 and 12 and the final at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 19.

KIWIS WORLD CUP SQUAD

NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA Melbourne Storm

JESSE BROMWICH Melbourne Storm

KENNEATH BROMWICH Melbourne Storm

DYLAN BROWN Parramatta Eels

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS Penrith Panthers

KIERAN FORAN Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

PETA HIKU North Queensland Cowboys

JAHROME HUGHES Melbourne Storm

SEBASTIAN KRIS Canberra Raiders

MOSES LEOTA Penrith Panthers

ISAAC LIU Gold Coast Titans

JOSEPH MANU Sydney Roosters

JEREMY MARSHALL-KING Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

RONALDO MULITALO Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD Canberra Raiders

BRITON NIKORA Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

MARATA NIUKORE Parramatta Eels

ISAIAH PAPALI’I Parramatta Eels

JORDAN RAPANA Canberra Raiders

BRANDON SMITH Melbourne Storm

SCOTT SORENSEN Penrith Panthers

JOSEPH TAPINE Canberra Raiders

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES Sydney Roosters

DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK Warriors