Kiwis rugby league stars have a better shot at winning the World Cup than the All Blacks

Tony Smith is a Stuff sports writer.

SKY SPORT Hosts score four tries to one at a slippery, sold out Mt Smart Stadium.

OPINION: If you’re splashing some hard-earned cash on a New Zealand team to win a World Cup, then the Kiwis men’s side seems a better bet than the All Blacks or Black Ferns.

Michael Maguire has named one of the strongest sides in Kiwis history for the World Cup kicking off in England on October 15.

The Rugby League World Cup doesn’t get the attention or respect it deserves from the New Zealand sporting public.

It is every bit as competitive as the rugby union version and devilishly difficult to win as 11-time champions Australia boast an even better international record than the All Blacks.

READ MORE:

* Shaun Johnson omitted as Kiwis name strong Rugby League World Cup squad

* Kieran Foran's return to form edges Shaun Johnson out of Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup squad

* NRL star Raecene McGregor headlines Kiwi Ferns women's Rugby League World Cup squad

* NRL grand final: Ivan Cleary 'sad' at break-up of champion Penrith Panthers side



This year’s league edition shapes as the best yet, with the Kiwis, England, Tonga and, possibly, Samoa all genuine threats to the Kangaroos’ crown.

The rugby league trend of top NRL players snubbing Australia and New Zealand to play for their heritage nations has breathed new life into test football.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, with star standoff Dylan Brown, part of a ‘spine’ quartet hailed as “outstanding’’ ahead of the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Players with the requisite heritage can jump between tier one teams – Australia, New Zealand and England – to tier two sides once in every four years.

Maguire thinks that’s generally been good for the game, but hopes that as the likes of Tonga, Samoa and Fiji are more successful they may get tier one status so the eligibility issue can be sorted out.

Rising Rabbitohs star Joseph Sua’ali’i and Penrith pivot Jarome Luai have turned down Australia for Samoa this year.

Cowboys superstar Jason Taumalolo, who turned his back on the Kiwis in 2017, will lead Tonga. The Mate Ma’a are arguably better in 2022 than the group that stormed to the last semifinals and has toppled the Kiwis, Kangaroos and Great Britain in recent years.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Viliame Kikau of the Panthers offloads the ball to Apisai Koroisau (L). The Penrith pair will spearhead Fiji at the World Cup.

Samoa will bring their best-ever lineup while Fiji will be bolstered by Panthers grand final heroes Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau.

Suddenly, the Rugby League World Cup, with far fewer member nations than rugby union, has a depth to match its rival.

Maguire still believes Australia must be the outright favourite because of their past record, but he also agreed the Kiwis are definite contenders.

“I think the players understand what we need to do and, you know, we’ve got a fair bit in front of us, but the belief amongst the team is really strong,’’ he said at a media conference on Monday.

Maguire hails from Australia where many NRL punters labour under the delusion that the State of Origin series is the paramount peak, but he grew up believing “international rugby league was the pinnacle’’. He still thinks it should be “top of the tree’’ and believes it is, “especially for the Kiwi boys’’.

So how strong is Maguire’s class of 22? Ask another Aussie.

Two-time NRL grand final winner Pat Richards – who scored off that sublime Benji Marshall flick pass in the 2005 NRL grand final – declared on a recent Love Rugby League podcast that “New Zealand are outstanding”.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Joey Manu is set to be the Kiwis’ star fullback at the Rugby League World Cup.

“Their spine is unbelievable. [Fullback] Joey Manu from the Roosters, [standoff] Dylan Brown from the Eels, [scrumhalf] Jahrome Hughes and [hooker] Brandon Smith from the Storm, that spine is as good as any in the world.’’

The current Kiwis quartet more than stacks up with Lance Hohaia, Benji Marshall, Nathan Fien and Thomas Leuluai, the spine foursome that guided the Kiwis to their one and only World Cup title in 2008.

Manu and Brown, in particular, are as exciting as anyone running around in an All Blacks jumper right now.

The all-conquering Kiwis’ ‘08 squad, led by Eels veteran Nathan Cayless, had some hard-edged forwards, but Maguire’s pack is potentially more potent.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jesse Bromwich will captain the Kiwis at the World Cup.

Captain Jesse Bromwich will be competing for a prop berth with his recent Melbourne Storm clubmate Nelson Asofa-Solomona, the Panthers’ two-time NRL champions James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargeaves and the Raiders’ Dally M Team of the Year sensation Joseph Tapine. That depth makes winning a place on the interchange bench, let alone a start, a formidable challenge.

Behind the frontline, Isaiah Papali’i has been one of the world’s best back rowers since leaving the Warriors and Kenneath Bromwich has long been a Melbourne mainstay on the left edge.

The talent pool has led to a rightfully rising level of confidence amongst Kiwis fans, who have ridden the World Cup rollercoaster before.

The Kiwis could deliver the glory New Zealand has craved in the All Blacks’ annus up-and-downis year.

So, when November rolls around, Kiwi sport fans should surely care more about the Rugby League World Cup playoffs than whether the All Blacks beat Wales, Scotland and England on the road.

Those games are ‘friendlies’, this is the Rugby League World Cup, a global event dating back to 1954.

It’s the real deal.

WORLD CUP SHORTS

* Shaun Johnson’s omission means the Kiwis will have just one currently-registered Warriors player, wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. That’s a record low Warriors quota at a World Cup since the Kiwi club entered the NRL. The Warriors supplied seven Kiwis at the 1995 World Cup, five in 2000, seven in the 2008 title-winning team, seven again in 2013 and three in 2017. Watene-Zelezniak will be joined at the Warriors in 2023 by Kiwis utility back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and versatile forward Marata Niukore.

* Warriors forward Ben Murdoch-Masila and wife Roxy will be playing for different nations at the Rugby League World Cup. Roxy, a Gold Coast Titans prop, was named on Monday in the Kiwi Ferns squad while Ben will suit up for a second successive World Cup in Tonga’s front row.