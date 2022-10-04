NRL: Cowboys star Luciano Leilua arrested after alleged domestic assault incident

North Queensland forward Luciano Leilua has been charged by police after a domestic violence incident in south-west Sydney on Monday afternoon.

Leilua, who joined the Cowboys from the Wests Tigers mid-season, allegedly assaulted a woman known to him, and was accused of later smashing her phone. The Cowboys have been contacted for comment.

It is believed Leilua returned home to Sydney from Townsville to pack his belongings for this month’s rugby league World Cup but his place in the Samoan team to travel to England is now under threat.

The NRL confirmed the Integrity Unit was aware of the incident involving Leilua. “The matter has been brought to the attention of the NRL Integrity Unit who are liaising with the North Queensland Cowboys,” an NRL spokesperson said.

The NRL has a no-fault stand down policy which allows the governing body to automatically suspend players if a charge carries a minimum 11 years jail sentence. This doesn’t fall in that category, however the NRL does have discretionary powers to stand a player down if it deems it necessary.

NSW Police confirmed a 26-year-old male was granted bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court later this month.

"Police were called to a home on Alexandra Crescent at Harrington Park about 1pm today (Monday 3 October 2022), after receiving reports about an alleged domestic violence incident," a NSW Police Media statement sent to the Sydney Morning Herald said.

"Officers from Narellan Police Area Command attended and were told a 26-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted by a man known to her.

"It’s further alleged the man smashed her phone after assaulting her. A 26-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Camden Police Station where he was charged with common assault (DV); damage or destroy property (DV). He’s been given bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on 11 October 2022."