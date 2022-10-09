Sebastian Kris scores first-half debut hat-trick in Kiwis' 74-0 rout of Leeds

Sebastian Kris scores one of his three first-half tries on his Kiwis debut against the Leeds Rhinos.

Canberra Raiders centre Sebastian Kris grabbed a hat-trick on his Kiwis debut as Michael Maguire’s men smashed the Leeds Rhinos 74-0.

The Kiwis clocked up 14 tries at Leeds’ Headingley ground in the Bartercard International Challenge on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) to reinforce their status as one of the favourites to win the Rugby League World Cup, which starts in England next weekend.

Guest player Thomas Leuluai – who played 40 tests for New Zealand – captained the Kiwis in the final game of a storied 20-year career, reprising his partnership in the halves with the outstanding Kieran Foran.

The Kiwis’ performance underlined the selection headaches facing Maguire before he resolves his best run-on 13.

READ MORE:

* Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga wants rugby league international status made clear from day one

* How Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich could be set for his own case of Sam Cane syndrome

* English rugby league boss avoids penalty for 'unacceptable' Fiji comments

* Embattled coach Des Hasler threatens to sue Manly over rainbow jersey fiasco



He has options galore, particularly in the pack where Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Joseph Tapine and Briton Nikora were devastating.

Former Warriors player and ex-Super League coach Willie Poching speculated on the television commentary that Leuluai might be asked to join the Kiwis’ coaching staff for the World Cup.

Leeds – Super League runners-up a fortnight ago but missing their England and Ireland World Cup players – started brightly and had an early try to wing Tom Briscoe disallowed when referee Robert Hicks ruled the final pass was forward.

But it was all one-way traffic after that first flurry with the Kiwis clinching six first-half tries and eight in the second spell.

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Photosport Thomas Leuluai leads out the Kiwis at Leeds in the final match of his 20-year career.

Veteran Kiwis wing Jordan Rapana looked to have scored soon after, but his foot was in touch.

Kris, 23, got his first try seven minutes into his Kiwis career and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed to extend the lead to 12-0.

Impressive wing Ronaldo Muilitalo had the Kiwis up 16-0 with a try in the 17th minute.

Leeds struggled to contain the big Kiwis forwards, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona making massive metres.

The Melbourne Storm frontrower created the momentum that led to Kris’ second try with the Raiders centre breaking the grip of two tacklers in his surge to the line.

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Photosport Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crashes over to score for the Kiwis against Leeds.

Second rower Kenny Bromwich showed fingertip control to notch a try the Leeds fans felt was a knock-on, but Hicks awarded the score.

Kris completed his hat-trick in the final minute of the first spell after smart work by Leuluai and Foran in the halves.

Leuluai was replaced at halftime by Melborne Storm scrumhalf Jahrome Hughes, who was influential in the Kiwis’ first four second-half scores.

Guest player Dean Whare, a former Kiwis centre, ambled over from a Hughes pass to make it 40-0.

Hooker Jeremy Marshall-King marked his debut with a try after a searing break by Mulitalo and a final ball from Hughes.

Sharks second rower Briton Nikora ran a brilliant angle off to score off a Hughes pass and Hughes himself grabbed the Kiwis’ 10th try.

Nicoll-Klokstad notched the Kiwis’ 60th point after another devasting run by Mulitalo.

World Cup skipper Jesse Bromwich and hooker Brandon Smith ran in the final tries.

Leuluai returned for the final 15 minutes and came close to scoring as his Kiwis teammates tried to get the retiring veteran across the line.

The 37-year-old sported a big grin despite missing the conversion of Smith’s try but later floated a superb pass for Mulitalo to dot down in the corner to complete the rout.

Leuluai pulled his sideline conversion attempt wide before being embraced by a cluster of Kiwis.

The Kiwis’ victory extended their record to 12 wins and one loss against Leeds in clashes dating back to 1907 when the All Golds toured England.

Kiwis 74 (Sebastian Kris 3, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2, Ronaldo Mulitalo 2, Kenny Bromwich, Dean Whare, Jeremy Marshall-King, Briton Nikora, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich, Brandon Smith tries; Jordan Rapana 9 goals). Leeds 0. HT: 34-0.