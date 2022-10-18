'Joey Manu's too good': Michael Cheika's tribute to Kiwis star after win over Lebanon

Lebanon coach Michael Cheika is interviewed after the Cedars' loss to the Kiwis at the Rugby League World Cup.

Code-hopping former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was proud of Lebanon after his Rugby League World Cup coaching debut but admitted the Kiwis’ man of the match Joey Manu’s form was too hot to handle.

Manu inspired the Kiwis to a 34-12 win in the Group C game in Warrington on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

It was the first big test as a top-level league coach for Cheika, who coached the Wallabies from 2014 to 2019 and guided the Argentina rugby union team to a first win in New Zealand over the All Blacks in August.

Had the Lebanon Cedars upset the Kiwis, Cheika – who has Lebanese heritage – would have been the first coach to steer two different nations to wins over New Zealand sporting sides in separate sports in the same season.

That wasn’t to be, due largely to Manu’s influence. The Sydney Roosters star helped set up two tries and scored another in a three-score burst which killed off the Cedars in the second spell.

His performance earned the respect of Cheika, who spent time with the Roosters as an adviser to Trent Robinson between his Wallabies and Puma rugby union coaching stints.

“...Joey Manu - you love him for the Roosters but you've got to not like him for the Kiwis - too bloody good, he is,’’ Cheika laughed in a post-match television interview.

Lebanon – who trailed 18-6 at halftime – scored the first try in each half, but any chance of an upset after Wests Tigers playmaker Adam Doueihi was sent off for allegedly abusing the referee in the 60th minute.

Still, Cheika felt Lebanon “delivered on a lot of things that we wanted to in our own personal game plan’’ but, despite having a good kicking game, “lost the kick-chase a few times’’.

”Then, as fatigue maybe set in a little bit, we lost a bit our marker play and line speed in defence.

”We got hit in blocks, a couple of tries in a row, and then another two or three in a row.’’

Cheika admitted the Cedars’ found it hard to counter the offloads of Manu and hooker Brandon Smith.

Allan McKenzie ew Zealand's Joseph Manu at the end of the match - New Zealand Kiwis v Lebanon Men, Round 1 of the Rugby League World Cup England 2021 (played in 2022) at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England on Sunday 16 October 2022.Â© Mandatory credit: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz

He felt there were a lot of things to work on before Lebanon’s next game against Ireland.

The winner of that encounter is likely to join the Kiwis in the quarterfinals.

Despite the defeat to the Kiwis, Cheika earns some credibility as the first man to be head coach of sides at rugby union and rugby league World Cups.

Switching codes at test level is no mean feat. Cheika was first to admit, in a pre-match interview with the BBC, that while his experience with the Roosters had “helped me a lot’’, he had “expertise in my support team’’ from former Wests Tigers and Lebanon captain Robbie Farah, and ex-Australian internationals Matt King and Jake Friend.

"We've got a really good base of knowledge from some coaches who have played at the very top end of the game,’’ he told the BBC.

"I've got to admit that I've enjoyed it immensely so far and now the games are coming, I feel a bit like a kid on the first day of school."