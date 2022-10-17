Michael Cheika requests audio of Adam Doueihi send off for alleged referee abuse against Kiwis

Lebanon coach Michael Cheika is reportedly seeking audio from an alleged incident of referee abuse that saw Adam Doueihi sent off against the Kiwis.

The West Tigers’ five-eighth was sent for an early shower in the 59th minute – of the Kiwis’ 34-12 victory in Pool C of the Rugby League World Cup – by Grant Atkins for an alleged incident of foul and abusive language towards the referee.

Cheika, the former Wallabies coach, also now the rugby union coach for Argentina, did not condone the incident but blamed it on Doueihi’s frustration with the officiating.

Doueihi, who is Cheika’s second cousin, reportedly said to Atkins: “Give us some f...ing calls.”

Cheika said Doueihi was shocked after the send-off and they were trying to understand more about it from the audio.

“He was sent off for saying something to the referee, that’s pretty clear,” Cheika told NRL.com.

“But that’s an accumulation of frustration that comes off the back of a try where there’s no play-the-ball from Brandon Smith and continual blocks on the kick-offs.

“It should never happen, obviously,” Cheika told NRL.com. “But you know, if those things are both handled right … we are obviously considered as the lower-tier team, there's a certain perception there and that’s how it rolls.”

Lebanon, who were significant underdogs, employed a tactic of short kickoffs and dropouts throughout the match which resulted in the Kiwis pushing more players forward. No Kiwi player was penalised for an escort or blocking throughout the match.

The bizarre incident unfolded when outstanding Kiwis fullback Joey Manu claimed the ball from a kickoff and was tackled before Atkins blew his whistle and pointed for Doueihi to leave the field.

A suspension seems inevitable if the alleged incident is found proven but Cheika remained hopeful Doueihi would be available for Lebanon’s next match against Ireland.

“There’ll be a method to find out what happened and from there we’ll be able to make a call on it,” he said. It’s a shame we can’t make that decision now because they’re unable to find that footage with the audio on it. I’m not sure why,” Cheika told NRL.com.

The match featured a number of controversial officiating decisions, especially from the video referee, but many favoured Lebanon.

Its opening try was just one of many controversial moments but Cheika firmly felt his side had been hard done by.

Some reports have suggested Lebanon’s trainer and former NRL star Robbie Farah was also allegedly involved in the incident with Doueihi and referee Atkins.

“I think the trainer Robbie Farah has been sent off here,” match commentator Andrew Voss said.

“Well this is interesting Adam Doueihi is going to the sideline. What has happened here?

“Doueihi has been sent off,” Voss said.

Farah continued in his role as trainer for the duration of the match.