Tony Iro's Cook Islands celebrate Rugby League Cup win over Wales

Coach Tony Iro's side finish too strongly for Wales who still seek their first RLWC victory since 2000.

Longtime Warriors coaching assistant Tony Iro has hailed his Cook Islands team’s Rugby League World Cup victory over Wales after tries by an Auckland real estate agent and a rising NRL star.

Anthony Gelling – the former Warriors and Wigan centre who was home selling houses in south Auckland this year – got on the scoresheet in a thrilling 18-12 win in a Pool D game in Leigh, Manchester on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

South Sydney prop Davvy Moale used his power to notch a vital second half try for the Cook Islands Kukis while Steven Marsters – cousin of captain Esan Marsters, a former Kiwis international – contributed 10 points from a try and three goals.

It was the Cook Islands’ first World Cup win since a 28-24 win in 2013 over Wales, who have not won a World Cup game since 2000.

But the Welsh led 12-8 at halftime, leaving the Cooks to strike back through second half tries to Moale and Marsters, who outjumped a Welsh rival to score in the corner.

Kukis interchange player Rua Ngatikaura had a try disallowed late in the game and the Cooks’ defence held out to thwart a late Wales bid.

This was just the Cook Island’s second World Cup win at their third tournament after playing in the 2000 and 2013 editions but missing qualification in 2017.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Steven Marsters of Cook Islands celebrates the match-clinching try in a win over Wales at the Rugby League World Cup.

Iro, whose nephew Kayal – son of Kiwis great Kevin Iro – was delighted at the Kukis’ fightback.

"They're hard to come by are World Cup wins and Wales gave us exactly what we thought, we knew it was going to be a tough game. I'm really proud of our boys, especially in the second half,’’ he told the BBC.

"There's a few of our boys who have had a challenging week so to get that win on the board that will give us confidence.

"We were making metres in the first half but we weren't as fast as we wanted to be and Wales defended well all game really.

"I said at half-time we just have to be patient. We didn't have a lot go our way in the first half, we didn't get a lot of luck. I just thought if we stuck to our guns and be patient and difficult we'd get the job done. Fortunately we were able to do that.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Cook Islands head coach Tony Iro after the win over Wales.

But Iro warned the Kukis would have to improve in their remaining pool games against Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

“The two sides we've got left are good footy teams.

"It will only get tougher. We'll lick our wounds, recover and get back into it."

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Anthony Gelling, a try-scorer for the Cook Islands, proves a handful for the Wales defence.

The Cooks had three former Kiwis – Esan Marsters, Brad Takairangi and Zane Tetevano - in their squad.

Wales had just two Super League players. A Guardian newspaper report noted that Wales captain Elliott Kear is a firefighter and part-time player for the Bradford Bulls, while prop Dan Fleming combines playing for Featherstone Rovers with running a cake shop in Halifax.

Cook Islands 18 (Anthony Gelling, Davvy Moale, Steven Marsters tries; Marsters 3 goals) Wales 12 (Rhodri Lloyd, Ollie Olds tries; Matty Fozard 2 goals). HT: Wales 12-8.