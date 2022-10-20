Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate jailed for minimum of 27 months for supplying cocaine

Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate has been jailed after being paid A$10,000 (NZ$11,000) to deliver eight kilograms of cocaine across Sydney.

The former Brisbane Broncos lock, who has twice been jailed previously for violent incidents, was arrested at gunpoint during a police sting in May 2021.

He pleaded guilty in May to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

On Thursday, District Court Judge Sharron Norton ordered that Hopoate, 27, spend a minimum of two years and three months behind bars, dismissing arguments by his legal team that serving time in the community was more appropriate.

“I am satisfied no sentence other than one involving full-time custody would reflect the criminality encompassed in the offender’s conduct,” the judge said.

Hopoate, the son of former Manly winger John Hopoate and brother of former Canterbury star Will, faces maximum jail time of three years and nine months and will be eligible for parole on July 25, 2024.

Before being escorted away by police officers, Hopoate said “I love you” to family members who were in court.

Before Hopoate’s arrest, federal police found 514 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a consignment of toolboxes, replaced it with an innocuous powder and then tracked it as it was distributed across Sydney.

Hopoate was seen in a hi-vis hoodie collecting eight one-kilogram blocks of powder from the shipment and then riding in a van that was stopped by police in the suburb of Pagewood.

Hopoate was paid A$10,000 by a stranger to move the slabs in an offer that he said, “seemed like a fairy tale”. He told the court he did not know who the individual was and never saw him again.

He had no profit stake in the cocaine supply and acted merely as an “expendable” courier, Norton found.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Jamil Hopoate in action for the Broncos back in 2020.

“There was no evidence he was going to openly distribute any of the drugs into the community,” she said.

However, she found he was a willing participant and an important part of the chain of supply.

Statements by family members said Hopoate regretted his actions and had apologised.

This was accepted by the judge, who found the consequences of his actions had been brought home by already spending two months in jail before being granted bail for the drug charge.

The driver of the van, Leanna Belinda Mafoa was sentenced to an 18-month intensive corrections order in the community for her role in the drug running.

Mafoa, 33, attempted to flee police before her arrest, dragging one officer along the road briefly before mounting the kerb.

She was told not to contact Hopoate while serving time in the community.

Hopoate was dumped by Manly Sea Eagles in 2014 when he was jailed for a year for a drunken, brutal and unprovoked attack on a man outside a pub.

Having gained permission to return to NRL in 2020, he played 12 matches in Brisbane’s sub-par season, mostly off the bench and was let go.

He was jailed again this year for three months after failing to complete 250 hours of community service, as ordered by a court in 2021.

That community service related to assault and intimidation offences in Port Macquarie in 2020.

There is no suggestion that Hopoate’s father or brother had any knowledge of or involvement in the drug supply.