'Disappointed' Kiwis heed lessons from scrappy World Cup opener against Lebanon

Kiwis five-eighth Kieran Foran says the team have tried to heed the lessons from their 34-12 win over Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup.

The Kiwis kicked off their campaign with a scratchy performance against the Middle Eastern nation.

It wasn’t poor enough to have league fans dancing in the streets of Beirut, but showed that the Kiwis do need to sort out combinations and other parts of their game before the knockout stage of the tournament.

“It was a good, solid hit out. Credit to Lebanon, they put on a really spirited performance and really matched us with our style of game,” Foran said after the Kiwis’ training session on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

“We certainly looked back on it, we were able to pull it apart and see where we could have done things a bit better over the course of the 80 minutes.

“So that will be all those little areas we’ll be looking to get better at this weekend.”

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Kieran Foran says the Kiwis were disappointed with how they played against Lebanon.

It wasn’t surprising the Kiwis weren’t at their best against Lebanon, it was just their second test in three years and Foran is confident they’ll improve.

“In terms of the standards we’ve got and the team we want to be here at this campaign, we were disappointed in the way we performed,” he said.

“It was a good game to get those cobwebs out of the way, reassess and look at what we need to do better for the next game.”

The stand-out player from the Lebanon test was Joey Manu, who has become an early contender to win this year’s Golden Boot and like all those watching, Foran was impressed with how the Roosters’ outside back went.

“He’s a special footballer,” Foran said.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Kieran Foran feels it’s an honour to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

“We saw the way he injected himself in the second half, when we really needed it.

“Lebanon were starting to claw their way back and Joey turned the game on its head. That’s what he’s capable of, and we’ll be looking for him to do plenty more of that throughout the campaign.”

It was Foran’s first test for the Kiwis since the clash against the British Lions at Eden Park in 2019, and that was his first appearance for his country in two years.

However, it was a dreadful experience for him as he picked up a serious shoulder injury early in the game, which ruled him out for the beginning of the 2020 NRL season.

Given all that the 32-year-old has achieved in footy he could have retired from the international game, but he remains as passionate about playing for the Kiwis now as when he made his international debut in 2009.

“It’s great to be back in amongst this environment and surrounded by so many world-class players,” said Foran, who’s moving from the Sea Eagles to the Titans next season.

“It’s always an absolute honour and privilege to represent your country and to be out there playing in another test match is something I’m proud of and looking to build on.”

Next up for the Kiwis is a test against Jamaica on Sunday morning, NZ time.

It won’t be much of a contest, but it will be a big moment for the sport in Jamaica.

“It’s great for rugby league, it’s great for Jamaica, they should be proud of what they’re doing, the commitment they’re showing,” Foran said.

“They didn’t get the result they were after in the game against Ireland (losing 48-2), but I’m sure they would have looked at things to improve on and they’ll come out spirited and want to put out a proud performance.”