Final moments before rugby league player Liam Hampson's fatal fall captured on CCTV

Liam Hampson (right) makes a tackle on Liam Horne during the Queensland Cup grand final last month.

Details have emerged of Liam Hampson's final movements following the rugby league player's tragic death in Spain.

An autopsy has been performed on Hampson, a spokesman for Catalonia's justice ministry said, declining to release its results for confidentiality reasons.

A local judge assigned to the case and Hampson's family will receive the report.

As the footballer's loved ones come to terms with his untimely passing, reports coming out of Barcelona have helped piece together what happened to the holidaying Australian on the night of his death.

Director of Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo, ​​Albert Guijarro, spoke to Catalan radio station RAC1 to explain how the devastating situation unfolded.

Gujiarro said the establishment captured Hampson's entire journey on CCTV, where Hampson went through two emergency exits, ending up on the roof. When he could not re-enter through the doors he entered, Hampson decided to jump over a wall and fell into the void in the courtyard.

David Ramos/Getty Images A TV journalist reports from in front of the main entrance of the Apolo nightclub in Barcelona, Spain.

Guijarro explained: "The entire route that Liam took is recorded, step by step.

"From the great room, he leaves through one of the doors and Liam leaves through the emergency door in front of him.

"He hesitates, he is indecisive, he goes to close it because a colleague says something, but continues.

"He goes through another emergency door and goes out to a very large terrace that Apolo has.

Redcliffe Dolphins Liam Hampson played for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup.

"There he goes to urinate, and once he's done, he realises that all the doors he came out of can't be opened from the outside.

"Without thinking about it, he jumps a 15 metre wall."

Gujiarro continued: "That space is where ducts pass. He passes through there, without looking at anything, and falls into the void."

When asked if the area in question had sufficient lighting, Guijarro said: "The whole route is very clear and illuminated."

The nightclub's director revealed how staff located Hampson's body﻿ and the Queenslander's remains were found before his friends posted to social media.

"We saw the body before friends started posting it on the internet. It was around eleven in the morning," he explained.

"A mobile phone rang with a sound that we didn't know where it was coming from, we finally saw that it was coming from the ducts."

Other reports from Spain have been quoted describing the situation as "bad luck"﻿ and the likelihood the footy player got lost and wasn't familiar with the surroundings.

Spain's TV3 says police are claiming it took so long for Hampson's body to be found because the area where his body was is not a common access point.

