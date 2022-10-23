Auckland Rugby League in decline, looks for top corporate talent to help

Rebecca Russell is trying to do things differently at Auckland Rugby League.

Auckland Rugby League CEO Rebecca Russell isn’t shying away form asking for help to lift the sport in the region and has put a call-out for two new board members to help with that challenge.

Auckland is by far the biggest and most important region for the sport in New Zealand, but participation numbers have continued to drop post Covid-19 and Russell is eager for the ARL to bring in board members who can not only help reverse that trend, but also reinvigorate the code.

“I’ve been in the role now for six months and coming in off the back of Covid, with the longer lockdown period Auckland went through, there was a lot

of changes for everyone,” Russell said.

“Going into the season I was anticipating participation numbers bouncing back more than they ended up doing.

Andrew Cornaga / Phototek.nz/Stuff Rugby league playing numbers have dropped by 9% over the last three years in Auckland,

“Our participation numbers were about 9500, which is a 9% drop over the last three years. So we’d been seeing this decline and it hadn’t bounced back.

“That’s a red flag, so what do we need to do going forward? A key part of our strategy is around how we transform rugby league.

“That’s what I’ve been looking at from my side of things with how we transform and in transformation you need really good governance and a board that’s really strategic and can get ahead of trends and anticipate changes in behaviour, technology and what we expect in the customer experience side of things.”

Rarely would a sporting organisation be so open about its problems and make a public call out to ask for boardroom help.

But it goes along with the new approach Russell has brought to a role she’s come into without any baggage, having previously worked for Datacom, Air New Zealand and Auckland Council.

“It’s putting my hand up and saying things aren’t perfect in our world and we know we can do better, so let’s put that call out to see if we can get people interested,” she said.

“We’ve got an incredible rugby league community, I love the family connections and we’ve got people connected with our clubs, who maybe don’t realise they’ve got something to offer.

“I think us as a community, we’re quite humble and don’t sing from the rooftops, but I also think we don’t ask for help when we need it. So I’m trying to do things differently and be open and transparent.”

“Auckland has over 100 years of history of rugby league and we don’t want to lose any of that and it has been able to grow on the love of the game,” she added.

“Right now, love isn’t enough. We need to bring in a bit more capability and strategic direction, but they do have to be rooted in the community and the clubs.”

Auckland Rugby League continues financially benefit from the Carlaw Heritage Trust, so money isn’t a major issue, but what’s needed is input into how to better support the clubs and increase participation.

But while there’s been a drop-off in men playing league, Russell says women’s participation numbers are on the rise.

“The women’s game has saved us a bit, we’ve had significant growth over the last three years,” she said.

“We’ve got about 2000 women playing the game in Auckland and that’s maybe masked a bit of the decline. But when you dive down, you can see that the women’s game is coming through, which is fantastic and we want to continue to grow that.

“We want to make sure we have all the right facilities for women, so that they can turn up and play and there’s the right structure in place.

“The women’s game is different, you can’t copy and paste the men’s game, so we need to be more thoughtful in how we do that, but that’s a big opportunity for us.”

Further information for anyone interested in becoming a board member at Auckland Rugby League can be found at aucklandleague.co.nz.