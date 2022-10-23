Rugby League World Cup: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores four tries as Kiwis thump Jamaica

Former Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dotted down four times and helped set up three more tries in NZ's 68-6 win.

At MKM Stadium, Hull: Kiwis 68 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4, Jeremy Marshall-King 2, Brandon Smith 2, Peta Hiku, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora tries; Kieran Foran 6, Watene-Zelezniak 2 goals) Jamaica 6 (Ben Jones-Bishop try, Kieran Rush goal. HT: 34-0.

Red-hot Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dazzled with four tries and three assists as the Kiwis outclassed Rugby League World Cup first-timers Jamaica 68-6 to seal a quarterfinal place.

The only current Warriors player in the Kiwis squad had a hat-trick and an assist in the first 18 minutes at MKM Stadium on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) as the Kiwis’ clocked up 13 tries before conceding a late one to the Jamaicans.

Watene-Zelezniak grabbed his first try with a spectacular dive in the right-hand corner after a brilliant floated ball by Joey Manu, inserted at standoff after Dylan Brown was taken ill.

He then drifted into midfield to turn provider with a final pass for Peta Hiku to score before snaring the next two tries, the third from a searing 75m run when he snared a fine pass from Kieran Foran to swerve inside a defender and pin his ears back in the race for the line.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Rugby League in decline, looks for top corporate talent to help

* Ruthless Kangaroos thump Scotland 84-0 at Rugby League World Cup

* Warriors star Josh Curran charged with assault, stealing mobile phone

* Final moments before rugby league player Liam Hampson's fatal fall captured on CCTV



Watene-Zelezniak – who ran for more than 200m in the first spell – set up the last try before halftime, scorching down the sideline then kicking for hooker Jeremy Marshall-King to haul in after an initial bobble and score his first test try.

Man-of-the-match Watene-Zelezniak played down his four tries and 20 points but hailed his telepathic partnership with centre Peta Hiku and said the Kiwis were pleased to make the quarterfinals.

“World Cups don’t come around very often so to be able to be at another one and be in a quarterfinal in special. I’m loving my time here,’’ he said in a post-match TV interview.

Will Palmer/Photosport A spectacular put-down by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for the Kiwis' first try in a Rugby League World Cup game against Jamaica in Hull.

Apart from Ben Jones-Bishop’s late try in his 300th senior game and a clutch of re-gathers from clever short kickoffs, rugby league’s Reggae Warriors just didn’t have the rhythm. Following a brave start, the scoreline blew out like an early drubbing for the Jamaican bob sleigh team in the Cool Runnings movie.

Jamaica put the Kiwis under some initial pressure, but the flood gates inevitably opened as the West Indians – some of whom play in the domestic competition in Jamaica – were largely reduced to chasing black shadows.

But the Reggae Warriors raised the biggest cheer of the night when former Super League star Jones-Bishop scored Jamaica’s first World Cup try in the 75th minute.

Apart from the DWZ highlights reel, the first half featured maiden World Cup tries to Marshall-King, Marata Niukore and Sebastian Kris.

But they also lost Niukore (hamstring) and prop Moses Leota (pectoral) to injuries with neither returning for the second half.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Briton Nikora grabbed tries early in the second half before another piece of Watene-Zelezniak – a deft grubber while running at full pace – gave Marshall-King a double.

The Watene-Zelezniak show continued with the former Kiwis captain stretching to score his fourth try – and New Zealand’s 10th – but cramping up in the process, which later led to him hobbling off.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Brandon Smith of New Zealand touches down for the Kiwis’ 12th try.

Hooker Brandon Smith grabbed a late double for the Kiwis before Jones-Bishop brought the Hull house down.

The injuries – and an inability to defend short kickoffs – would be the Kiwis’ only real concerns heading into their final pool game against Ireland, but it will allow some players a chance to rest before the playoffs.

The big moment

Two really, both involving Dallin Watene-Zelezniak: His 75m spurt to complete his hat-trick in the 18th minute and then his dash down the line and pinpoint kick for Jeremy Marshall-King’s try just before the halftime hooter.

MVP

Will Palmer/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dots down.

Peta Hiku had another impressive game in the centres, but impossible to go past Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after his three first-half tries and two assists. Plus he potted two second-half goals.

Match rating: 7/10

Plenty of razzle dazzle from the Kiwis, but also some errors that would niggle coach Michael Maguire.

The big picture

The Kiwis can now ring the changes for Ireland and rest some key men before their World Cup quarterfinal, while the parties will rage long into the night in Kingston after Ben Jones-Bishop’s historic try.