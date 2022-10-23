Rugby League World Cup: Kiwis duo out with injury after 13-try win over Jamaica

Former Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dotted down four times and helped set up three more tries in NZ's 68-6 win.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire expects to be without injured forwards Marata Niukore and Moses Leota for “one or two games’’ as the only downside of the 62-point Rugby League World Cup rout of Jamaica.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries – a Kiwis’ World Cup record-equalling effort – and had three assists in a man-of-the-match performance in the 68-6 victory in Hull on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

But Niukore and Leota left the field in the first half, with hamstring and pectoral problems respectively, and did not return.

The Kiwis are flush with forward talent, but Niukore, a Warriors-bound utility who can play in the pack or the centres, and Leota – a two-time NRL champion – were in Maguire’s top 17 for the mid-year test against Tonga.

With the Kiwis now almost certainly in the quarterfinals, the pair is set to miss the final pool game against Ireland next weekend and possibly the first leg of the playoffs.

“We’ll have to get them scanned to see the severity of it, but I think they might miss one or two [games],’' Maguire said at the post-match press conference.

The Kiwis lost Dylan Brown on match morning due to the illness, with Maguire reporting that the Parramatta standoff was “quite crook’’.

Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz Joey Manu (R) congratulates Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after one of the four tries scored by the Kiwis wing against Jamaica.

But the Kiwis mentor was happy with Joey Manu’s work in the No 6 role after his shift from fullback, where replacement Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad impressed and scored the first try of the second half.

“This crew are getting pretty good at dealing with what’s thrown at them,’’ Maguire said. “The next man steps up and does his job.’’

Considering the Kiwis were without first-choice halves – Brown and Melbourne Storm playmaker Jahrome Hughes – Maguire had every reason to be happy with both the creation and execution on attack.

Watene-Zelezniak rightly hogged the headlines but hookers Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King also both grabbed two tries.

“We talked about our combinations from our last performance against Lebanon. It was pleasing to see that we put on some really good tries and we moved the ball around well for one of two,’’ Maguire said.

“We didn't speak about [points scoring] records, more about playing with the style we wanted.’’

Will Palmer/Photosport A spectacular put-down by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for the Kiwis' first try in a Rugby League World Cup game against Jamaica in Hull.

The Kiwis were down to one interchange option at the end with Niukore and Leota sidelined and Watene-Zelezniak hobbling off with cramp after equalling the four-try record set by Manu Vatuvei against England during the Kiwis’ sole World Cup winning campaign in 2008.

Maguire conceded the Kiwis had “a few challenges there with [Jamaica’s] short kickoffs’’ but “we defended it really well right towards the end’’, Maguire said.

He also thought the completion rates “were a little bit low at times’’ and conceded “we need to tidy up that part of the game’’ before the tournament’s business end.

Watene-Zelezniak put on a clinic in the right-hand corner, scoring four tries – three in the first quarter – as well as setting up three.

The 27-year-old said it was "fun times out there’’ but seemed more intent on praising right-edge form centre Peta Hiku than dwelling on his own efforts, although he did say: “I haven’t had a game like that in a while, it was nice to be able to get over the line.’’

Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz James Fisher-Harris (L) at the head of the Kiwisâ line while captaining them for the first time.

Northland-raised prop James Fisher-Harris – a double NRL title winner with the Penrith Panthers – captained the Kiwis for the first time, with two close family members in the MKM Stadium crowd.

“I actually dreamt of this moment,” he said. “To have my daughter and mum there is pretty special. I brought my daughter onto the field after [for] a couple of photos.’’

Maguire said the Kiwis were disappointed “they got a try scored against them’’ near the end of the game when Reggae Warriors fullback Ben Jones-Bishop scuttled over for Jamaica’s first try in their first World Cup campaign.

But he said the passion shown by the Jamaicans after their historic moment was “something that the [Kiwis] boys will remember in time’’.

The Jamaicans – and most of the Hull crowd – celebrated as wildly as if Jones-Bishop had scored the winner in a World Cup final.

Fisher-Harris said it was “quite humbling to be honest’’ to have the Jamaicans say “they have so much respect for us and how they idolise us playing in the NRL as the sides swapped jerseys after the final whistle.

Will Palmer/Photosport Ben Jones-Bishop of Jamaica receives a guard of honour from both his teammates and New Zealand after 300 career appearances – and the Reggae Warriors’ first World Cup try.

He said the Kiwis decided to make “a good gesture’’ by joining a guard of honour for fullback Jones-Bishop to mark his special try in his 300th senior rugby league game.

“You could not have written a better script, except a Jamaica win of course,’’ Jamaica coach Romeo Monteith told the BBC. “But lovely of Ben to get that try.’’