Frustrating time at World Cup coming to an end for Kiwis' Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

The wait is finally over for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Having spent the first three weeks of the Kiwis’ World Cup campaign doing nothing other than training, the veteran prop will at last get to play this weekend, in the team’s final pool game, against Ireland.

Waerea-Hargreaves picked up a three-match suspension from the Roosters’ final game of the season for a grade-two dangerous contact charge for his head slam on the Rabbitohs’ Tom Burgess.

That ruled him out of playing for the start of the World Cup, so was forced to watch the games against Lebanon and Jamaica from the stands.

Waerea-Hargreaves admits it’s been tough to deal with the last few weeks, but he’s relishing the opportunity to play on Friday night (Saturday NZ time), against Ireland.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is pleased to be training again with the Kiwis’ starting team.

“You come away and all you want to do is play,” Waerea-Hargreaves said.

“You get so used to getting in the rhythm of playing footy, but I obviously accepted the three-match ban.

“I came away knowing it was going to be a long time before being in the mix again, like the feeling I had today.

"I’ve got to be honest, it’s quite frustrating, you come away in a 24-man squad and do fitness most days and you do extra work away, knowing that it’s going to benefit yourself and the team, but there’s no real light at the end of the tunnel, other than three or four weeks away.

“It was a bit frustrating and I’m happy that I’m in the mix again. I trained with the team today, other than just running the ball up 20 times and getting bashed, being that guy.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves copped a three-match ban for a head slamming incident in the game against the Rabbitohs.

“But I was in the mix today and it was really exciting to be back, knowing that I’m playing on Friday.”

Initially, it was thought Waerea-Hargreaves might miss all three of the Kiwis’ pool games but New Zealand Rugby League convinced the International Rugby League to include the Kiwis’ warm-up game against Leeds as one of the three matches Waerea-Hargreaves had to miss.

“I was so lucky. I’m really happy to get a game under the belt,” Waerea-Hargreaves said.

“I said to a few guys, Madge (Michael Maguire) as well, that I need to get out there on Friday and play for as long and as hard as I can. Just try to dump as much cobwebs as I can and play footy.

"Hopefully that leads me into selections the following week, but I’m just looking forward to playing some footy for my nation again on Friday.”

Waerea-Hargreaves revealed he feared his World Cup campaign could have been over before it began when he initially heard about the three-match ban he faced and was worried that Maguire wouldn’t want to carry him in the squad, knowing he’d miss a chunk of the tournament.

“When I woke up after having a few beers after the last Roosters game, my wife said I’d been suspended for three games. Firstly I thought I wasn’t going,” he said.

“I sat there for about half an hour thinking there’s no way Madge is going to select me knowing I’m not going to be playing for a month.

“I got the call later that afternoon that we were going to try to get the trial game against Leeds counted and he was still keen to take me away.”

Waerea-Hargreaves has always been a player that walks a fine line between being an enforcer and falling foul of referees and suspensions are an occupational hazard for him.

His place in the Kiwis team for the rest of the World Cup is assured, but the last thing Maguire wants to see as Kiwis coach is for his star forward to cop a sin bin or sending off.

“These are the conversations that need to be had and we’ve had them. You’ve got to learn,” Waerea-Hargreaves said.

“The next game we play, I’ve said that’s where as an individual you need to be better. Learn from your mistakes. I need to play the best style of footy I know I can play and do what’s best for the team.”