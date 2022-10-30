Kiwis' Michael Maguire not worried Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could cop another ban at RLWC

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire feels the Kiwis are heading in the right direction.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire is confident Jared Waerea-Hargreaves won’t cop a suspension for a dangerous tackle on Dan Norman in the 48-10 win over Ireland on Friday night (Saturday NZ time).

Waerea-Hargreaves was making his first appearance at this World Cup after completing a three-game ban for a head-slamming incident involving Tom Burgess in the Roosters’ game against the Rabbitohs.

But 37 minutes into it, he swung his arm high towards Norman, who was making his international debut.

A fuming Ireland coach Rob Corcoran called it a ‘dog shot’, but in his post match press conference Maguire played down what happened and said he wasn’t concerned about Waerea-Hargreaves facing another suspension.

“It hit him on the shoulder and rolled up a bit, so we’ll have to wait and see,” Maguire said.

“I think he’ll be alright to be honest.”

Jon Super/AP New Zealand's Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could be facing another ban.

When Maguire was informed of the ‘dog shot’ comment he chose not to fire back.

“It’s just an opinion,” he said.

“You go through a process and we’ll have to work our way through that, but if you actually saw the first contact, it hit him on the shoulder then rolled up.

“As he (Norman) was being tackled he was falling, Jared hit him on the shoulder and it rolled up, that’s what I saw.”

As for the game, it was a solid win by the Kiwis, but certainly wasn’t faultless. There are still too many errors and not all of the combinations have come together yet, but Maguire feels the team is heading in the right direction.

“There are obviously areas there that as a team we need to chat about,” he said.

Jon Super/AP Joey Manu had another strong game for the Kiwis at fullback against Ireland.

“I thought from a defensive point of view we were quite strong.

“We need to adapt a little bit more with our attack, which we’ve spoken about, but we’ve definitely taken another good step forward to where we want to head.”

Maguire was expecting the Kiwis to play Fiji in the quarterfinals, which would be a repeat from the last World Cup, when the Bati won 4-0 in Wellington, sparking the end of David Kidwell’s tenure as head coach and a review which highlighted a number of serious problems inside the team.

“I wasn’t there, so I had nothing to do with that,” Maguire said, slightly relieved.

“For myself, I’ve got a pretty strong team. I’m really pleased with where the players are at, from a point of view of how they’re getting around each other.

“They’re a really tight group and the one thing about the group is that they’ll be stronger from their performance. They’ll have a look at it and talk about how they need to get better.”

From here on, there won’t be any rotation in the Kiwis squad, as they’ve reached the lose and go home part of the World Cup and Maguire says he’s close knowing what his best team is, although the spine of Brandon Smith, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes and Joey Manu appears locked in.

“It was nice to see Jahrome and Dylan come back, that was the first time they’d played together for a while and Brandon Smith and Joey Manu being out there on the same pitch,” he said.

“We had the spine out there and I thought Jahrome did a great job, in his first game back.

“He jumped straight in there, set up a few and controlled us well. His voice out there is going to grow off the back of some more training.

“That’s what I see from our attack point of view, that there are big improvements there.”