Outsider art: Rugby tactics and rare belief of Michael Cheika's lift Lebanon league team

Former Wallabies rugby union coach Michael Cheika is enjoying his rugby league coaching stint with Lebanon at the World Cup.

Despite enjoying the best part of four decades in rugby union, Michael Cheika has more than once described himself as something of an interloper in the code – to the point one of his own podcast episodes was titled “making it as an outsider”.

Bookmakers have rated his Lebanon side as $A81 longshots against the world champion Kangaroos, but the innovations of a rugby league outsider should ensure entertainment at the very least.

Cheika’s side ranges from million-dollar halfback Mitchell Moses and halves partner Adam Doueihi, to Raiders teen Brad Morkos and 35-year-old flyer Reece Robinson, who pulled on the boots for one more year with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos to ensure he met World Cup qualification rules.

The Cedars’ playing style has been a similar mix. Cheika has been careful to keep his Lebanon and Argentinian coaching duties separate ahead of leading both sides in separate sports this weekend.

Yet flourishes of the 15-a-side game have been added to Lebanon’s where can they fit.

Short kick-offs from Adam Doueihi troubled the Kiwis in an enterprising tournament opener that was a six-point ball game until the Tigers star was marched for dissent.

Five one-on-one steals in the first half against Ireland set up a dominant win in that game.

SPARK SPORT Josh Mansour grabbed a hat-trick as the Lebanon Cedars booked a quarterfinal place against Australia under dual codes coach Michael Cheika.

It’s no surprise Cheika is thinking outside what is often a uniform coach’s box in the NRL.

As Wallabies coach, his players once trained with tape over their mouths to encourage breathing through their noses, while the ‘swing without fear’ message to his 2014 champion Waratahs – while handing each a one-wood – is one of rugby’s great tales.

For a man who has relished joining players in contact sessions for much of his coaching career, Cheika gravitating to rugby league’s engine room is hardly a shock either.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Josh Mansour of Lebanon scores a spectacular hat-trick try against Jamaica.

“Obviously having a rugby union background has seen [Cheika] take a really hands-on role with the ruck,” veteran winger and former Kangaroo Josh Mansour says.

“I feel like he can get a bit hot-headed sometimes, but [assistant coach] Matt King’s really calm and collected so it’s a bit of a perfect mesh with them both.

“Everything starts at the ruck and he’s really taken a hands-on approach with that role.

“There’s a few tactics that get thrown around at training, we’ll leave them in the back pocket for Australia.”

Doueihi and Moses both hinted at more “trick plays” in Saturday morning’s quarterfinal (8.30am NZ time).

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Michael Cheika is Adam Doueihi’s (L) coach for Lebanon and also his second cousin.

With such imbalance between the two sides on paper, ruffling the Kangaroos is naturally Lebanon’s best bet, Cheika talking along the same lines once a thrashing of Jamaica had confirmed Lebanon’s passage to the quarterfinals.

“It is quite logical that no-one would expect us to win,” Cheika says.

“Our job is to try to defy logic and try to get ourselves in the situation and try to apply some pressure and see what happens.”

Jan Kruger/Getty Images James Roumanos of Lebanon is tackled by Kieran Foran of New Zealand.

Moses laughs at mention of “cranky Cheika”, though a happy camp has seen not much more than “a little blow-up” so far.

Cheika was incredulous rather than inflamed when his own personal laptop and electronic equipment were stolen from Lebanon’s team hotel. Doubly so when his players apprehended another intruder days later with a citizen’s arrest in the streets of Manchester.

Meanwhile, Doueihi speaks with conviction when it comes to taking down the Australians.

“We feel as though we can beat anyone on our day and we’ll be doing that this week,” he says. “We’ll find some deficiencies in the Aussie team and try to exploit them.”

Moses has no doubt where it comes from. Mansour sees it come to fruition when the time comes to play outside the box and go against regular rugby league logic.

“You hear all the stories about how [Cheika] can get teams up for anything and I’ve seen it firsthand now,” Moses says.

“Every single game, every single player, he’s getting the most out of everything. I can see what all the hype is about.

“It’s amazing. I wish I knew [his secret] because I would take that back and give it to everyone else. It’s just how he speaks to all the boys and what he demands from us.

“You’ve got some part-timers here and he’s coached some of the best players in the world. To see the difference in how he speaks to different players in different scenarios and times ... everyone gets a lot out of it.”