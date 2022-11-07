'We see ourselves as the best': Australia captain's message for No 1 ranked Kiwis

Australian captain James Tedesco thinks the Kangaroos are the best rugby league team in the world despite the New Zealand’s No 1 ranking.

Australian skipper James Tedesco doesn’t care for New Zealand’s No.1 test ranking, declaring the Kangaroos the best team in the world ahead of their semi-final showdown against the Kiwis this weekend.

New Zealand booked their ticket into Saturday’s (NZ time) semi-final against Australia by snatching a come-from-behind 24-18 victory against Fiji in the quarterfiinal on Sunday morning.

It has set up a mouth-watering final-four showdown against the Australians in Leeds between the two arch rivals.

The Kiwis came into the World Cup as the No.1 Test nation despite winning just 14 of the 28 Tests they have played since 2015.

During that same period the Australians have won 19 of 22 games, including the last World Cup in Australia back in 2017.

“We don’t really give it much thought,” Tedesco said of New Zealand’s ranking.

“I don’t think it really means much at this time. We see ourselves as the best so we’re going to play like that. We have that expectation when you put an Australian jersey on that we are going to win. We have that confidence. I don’t think the rankings really mean much to us. We want to win the World Cup.”

Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans took a different tack when discussing New Zealand’s superiority in the world Test rankings.

The halves described Australia as the underdogs ahead of the semifinal, a notion that New Zealand superstar Joey Manu wasn’t entertaining.

“I know where we sit as a team and that’s all I need to worry about,” Manu said following his man-of-the-match performance against Fiji.

“I’m not worried about rankings or who is a better team. I believe in this team we have got here.”

George Wood/Getty Images Kiwis fullback Joseph Manu scores the third try in their quarterfinal win over Fiji.

The Kiwis were fortunate to progress through to the semi-finals. A controversial penalty goal in the final 10 minutes helped them escape a humiliating quarter-final defeat at the hands of Fiji.

New Zealand twice came back from a 12-point deficit to avoid a shock loss in Hull, with the video referee ruling a contentious strip against back-rower Villiame Kikau on Manu that allowed the Kiwis to break an 18-all deadlock with a penalty goal.

Referee Gerard Sutton ruled a knock-on against Manu. However, the Kiwis called for a captain’s challenge, accusing the Fijian wrecking ball of a strip.

The video referees agreed with the Kiwis and overturned the decision, which gifted Jordan Rapana a penalty goal right in front of the posts from 30 metres out to give New Zealand a 20-18 buffer with 10 minutes remaining.

George Wood/Getty Images Jordan Rapana of New Zealand celebrates the clinching fourth try against Fiji.

The decision was a crucial turning point in the game. New Zealand later sealed the win in the final minute of the game through Rapana in the corner.

It would have been the second time in as many World Cups that Fiji would have knocked the Kiwis out of the competition in the final eight if they managed to claim victory.

Instead, a second-half resurgence led by Roosters star Manu – who scored a try and ran for close to 350 metres – ensured the Kiwis would meet the Kangaroos at Elland Road next Saturday morning (AEDT).

England will play Samoa in the other semifinal at London’s Emirates Stadium on Sunday (NZ time).