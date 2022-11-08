Take Five: Key questions answered ahead of Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup semifinal

The Kiwis will need Joey Manu to have another great game to defeat Australia this weekend.

ANALYSIS: The Kiwis are through to the semifinals of the Rugby League World Cup.

They defeated Fiji 24-18 in the quarterfinals last weekend, while Australia progressed to the final four by beating Lebanon 48-4.

Ahead of Saturday’s semifinal (NZ time) in Leeds, here are the answers to five key questions.

The Kiwis haven’t really lit up the World Cup with their form, is that a worry?

It is slightly concerning. The pool stage of this World Cup was pretty meaningless as the Kiwis were never going to lose to Lebanon, Jamaica or Ireland, but things should have been clicking against Fiji in the quarterfinals.

The middle forwards didn’t dominate as much as expected, while Dylan Brown and Jahrome Hughes struggled to take control of the game in the halves.

It took Joey Manu to produce the moment of magic and a fortunate TMO decision to see off the Fijians. In Manu the Kiwis have got a fullback who’s perhaps been the best player at this World Cup so far, despite the Australian media talking up James Tedesco and Josh Addo-Carr.

Michael Steele/Getty Images The last time the Kangaroos and Kiwis met at the Rugby League World Cup was in the final in 2013, with Australia winning 34-2.

It’s likely Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will be in the Kiwis team against Australia, is he too much of a liability?

It is a risk playing him, but really, the Kiwis can’t afford to be without him. He’ll bring with him a physicality that the Kangaroos forwards will struggle to handle.

It’s also concerning that the referee for this game is the very same Ashley Klein who sin binned seven players, including Waerea-Hargreaves, when the Roosters played the Rabbitohs in this year’s NRL playoffs.

Waerea-Hargreaves is aware that he’s got to stay on the right side of Klein, while still bringing that physicality to the game. He’ll be walking a fine line.

Where do the Kiwis have the edge of the Kangaroos?

It should be up front. With Waerea-Hargreaves, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and James Fisher-Harris playing prop, the Kiwis have three of the best in the world.

Jake Trbojevic, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Patrick Carrigan are good players, but not in the same league as the Kiwis props.

What happens if the Kiwis lose?

They head home, as there’s no bronze final in this World Cup.

A semifinal defeat would almost certainly spell the end of Michael Maguire’s time as the Kiwis’ head coach, even though it wouldn’t be a disgrace to lose to the Kangaroos and he’s done a magnificent job in rebuilding the Kiwis after the shambles following the 2017 World Cup.

Maguire will be an assistant coach at the Raiders from next year and there could be a groundswell of opinion that the job should go to a New Zealander, with Stacey Jones being the obvious candidate.

Maguire will be an assistant coach at the Raiders from next year and there could be a groundswell of opinion that the job should go to a New Zealander, with Stacey Jones being the obvious candidate.

What happens if they win?

They’ll likely play against England in the final. Samoa did play well to defeat Tonga in the quarterfinals, but they lost to England 60-6 in the opening game of this tournament and it’s hard to imagine a reverse of that result in the semis.

England are a better team than the one that was sent to New Zealand in 2019 under the British Lions brand, but even so, the Kiwis would be the favourites in the final.