Kiwis out of Rugby League World Cup after 16-14 loss to Kangaroos in semifinal

Josh Addo-Carr scored a remarkable first try for Australia against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal.

Australia 16 (Josh Addo-Carr 15 min, Valentine Holmes 30 min, Cameron Murray 54 min tries; Nathan Cleary 2 goals) New Zealand 14 (Jahrome Hughes 11 min, Dylan Brown 37 min tries; Jordan Rapana 3 goals). HT: 10-14

The Kiwis have lost a thrilling World Cup semifinal against the Kangaroos, going down 16-14 at Elland Road in Leeds.

New Zealand played by far their best game of this tournament to come close to shocking the favourites, but it will be Australia who will play either England or Samoa at Old Trafford next weekend.

Spark Sport Kiwis give a great account of themselves but are pipped by their trans-Tasman rivals in the semifinal.

As for the Kiwis, they’ll head home on their pre-booked flights, but the travel agents for the World Cup organisers would have been on high alert as New Zealand took a 14-10 lead into the break.

It was clear from the beginning that the Kiwis weren’t going to be a pushover, their big middle forwards were a rock defensively and overmatched what the Kangaroos could offer.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Jahrome Hughes was part of a Kiwis spine that had its best game of the World Cup against Australia.

The Kiwis spine clicked, with Dylan Brown in sensational form, while Ronaldo Mulitalo, who is only playing for the Kiwis because he was blocked from representing Queensland in State of Origin, was as much of a threat on the wing as Josh Addo-Carr was for Australia.

The Kiwis’ first try started in comical fashion, with Isaiah Papali’i losing his shorts as he took the ball towards the Kangaroos line.

A Brown crossfield kick went up after it, Joey Manu rose and pushed the ball back to Jahrome Hughes to score.

In the 15th minute Addo-Carr hit back for Australia, picking up his 12th try of the tournament, catching a massive bomb from Ben Hunt that beat Jordan Rapana.

But Rapana put the Kiwis back in front from a penalty in the 25th minute, although just before the half hour mark, Jack Wighton managed to get a pass off to Valentine Holmes when tackled a metre from the line and after flicking the ball up, Holmes touched down in the corner.

However, it continued to be a ding-dong battle with the Kiwis scoring next as Mulitalo raced down the left wing, then passing back inside to Brown to score.

In the 54th minute Australia were awarded a penalty under the New Zealand posts, they chose to go for a tap and Cameron Murray went through a couple of weak tackles for a try.

Momentum went Australia’s way after that and the Kiwis struggled to get out of their half.

Peta Hiku did come close to scoring in the 72nd minute, but wasn’t quite able to put pressure on the ball inside the corner flag after a Hughes grubber.

With two minutes to play New Zealand started a set on their 20m line, they went 60 metres before a kick went up on the last. But Latrell Mitchell caught the ball in the air and that was the game.

The big moment

Cameron Murray’s try under the posts not only put Australia back in front, but it took the momentum the Kangaroos’ way for the remainder of the game.

Match rating

9/10: This was international rugby league at its best. The Kiwis weren’t overawed by the occasion and gave everything. There were brutal hits from both teams and also spectacular tries. It’s a shame this wasn’t the final.

The big picture

That’s it for the Kiwis at this World Cup and it will be 10 months until they play again.

MVP

Dylan Brown had his best game ever in a Kiwis jersey. He produced a wonderful kick for New Zealand’s first try and kept up with speedster Ronaldo Mulitalo to score their second.