'Super proud', Kiwis coach Michael Maguire reflects on Rugby League World Cup loss

Kiwis give a great account of themselves but are pipped by their trans-Tasman rivals in the semifinal.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire couldn’t be prouder of his players after the gripping 16-14 loss to the Kangaroos in the World Cup semifinal, saying there was nothing between the two teams.

The Kiwis led 14-10 at half-time, but failed to score in the second half and for the last 20 minutes the players looked like they were running low on gas.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images A dejected Moses Leota and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad reflect on a close loss to Australia.

Even though New Zealand’s campaign at the tournament has come to an end, it’s been one where Maguire feels the players and staff can hold their heads high.

“It was one hell of a game, it was the bounce of a ball, that’s what a test match is all about,” Maguire said.

“A couple of moments in the game that could have gone either way and unfortunately for the boys it didn’t go our way, but I’m super proud of what they’ve been able to build amongst themselves, how they’ve gone about the tour and I’m pleased with how they’ve come together as a group.

“There is a real brotherhood and I really believe they’re closing the gap in a big way at this level.

“Our players being able to play more games at this level, they’ll then learn how to define the moments it takes to win it, but in saying that, if we had a couple of moments out there that went our way, we’d be talking about a different story.”

Maguire said the players were gutted to have lost to Australia, but that does show the turnaround there has been in the team. In previous years just keeping the scoreline respectable would have been a good achievement.

“They will be disappointed about that, because they put so much into it,” Maguire said.

“Every week since we’ve been away and over the journey, I’ve been talking to the players about coming to the World Cup, they’ve all been dedicated to make sure they turn up and represent themselves, their families and the country.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Joey Manu could still pick up the Golden Boot award despite the Kiwis not making it to the final of the World Cup.

“They wanted to win for their country, they really did. You could feel that every day you were here.

“I’m super proud of the players, I just feel for them. Because you look at your players and they deserve the opportunity to go again next week.”

There were two key moments in the second half which had they turned out differently would have probably resulted in a New Zealand win.

The first was Jordan Rapana being ruled offside at a kick, which rubbed out a Peta Hiku try, and the second was Hiku’s diving effort to ground the ball in goal also being signalled as a no-try.

“It’s an inch game when you’re playing a test match. Jordan Rapana, it could have gone either way with the offside,” Maguire said.

“But I don’t want to look back at decisions and things like that. The boys played a really good brand of footy and something the players have done really well over the two or three years, is change the identity of how New Zealand play the game.

“We’ve looked at what wins these big games and as I said before, it could have gone our way.

“Peta nearly scores in the corner and we had the offside, [if] that’s a try, it’s a whole different ball game.

“When I’m talking about bridging the gap and the style we play, the Kiwi boys are in the grind pretty hard now.

“The second half, they were off their feet. I was looking at one stage where Ronnie (Ronaldo Mulitalo) had to come off and we were swapping players around and they just defended their line.

“We literally had another opportunity to win the game at the back end, so that’s the style that the players have changed the identity of the jersey towards.

“If we keep getting more games like this, then we’re going to have one hell of a team moving forward.”