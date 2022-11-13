The momentary lapse that sealed the Kiwis' fate in trans-Tasman sport's ultimate contest

Kiwis give a great account of themselves but are pipped by their trans-Tasman rivals in the semifinal.

ANALYSIS: A mental lapse moment ultimately decided a clash that underscored why the Kiwis v Kangaroos is the ultimate trans-Tasman sporting contest.

The Rugby League World Cup semifinal at Elland Road – won 16-14 by Australia - had all the hallmarks of a classic - big hits punctuated by breathtaking moments of skill.

Neither side was at their absolute best, but there were no signs of hostilities ending on Armistice Day in England.

The first of several blockbuster match-ups on New Zealand’s Super Sporting Saturday contained all the tension of some of the most epic encounters between the two Anzac nations.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis out of Rugby League World Cup after 16-14 loss to Kangaroos in semifinal

* 'Bondy's' vivid memories of the Kiwis' first Rugby League World Cup campaign 68 years ago

* Confident Kiwi Ferns 'not fazed about England' after giving Jillaroos a fright

* 'We've got more in us,' Michael Maguire confident Kiwis can improve against Australia

* Jared Waerea-Hargreaves left out of Kiwis team to face Kangaroos in World Cup semi



Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga ranked it “right up there’’ among the best games between the two arch rivals - and he’s played and coached in more than a few

The edge-of-seat second-half arm wrestle was eerily reminiscent of the scoreless second half at Lang Park in 1987 when the Kiwis tenaciously clung on to their 13-6 lead.

This time, however, the black and white defence was breached. Due as much to the Kiwis buttoning off momentarily in their marker defence as Cameron Murray’s prescience.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Cameron Murray catches the Kiwis defence napping to score Australia's final try in a 16-14 win in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Brandon Smith had just cut down Isaah Yeo in a try-saving tackle before taking one for the team and conceding a penalty to slow Australia’s momentum.

But the Kiwis’ defence - so solid for most of the game - was caught napping by Murray’s quick dab. Some of the Kiwis will be shaking their heads when they eventually take a splayed-fingers peek at the highlights reel.

There were other turning points. Kiwis fans thought Moses - Leota - had led them to the promised land with a sublime offload to Jordan Rapana for a “try’’ early in the second spell. Then the all-seeing eye of the TMO spotted Rapana was offside when Jahrome Hughes launched this bomb.

Peta Hiku’s disallowed 73rd minute try dashed hopes of a Kiwis comeback. Video replays showed he had strayed into touch.

The Kiwis were also left wishing someone had still had gas left in a depleted tank to support Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s surge into Australia’s quarter after Jordan Rapana’s bust and burst.

Michael Maguire’s men - as they take that controversial early-booked flight home on Sunday - will be ultimately left with an unfulfilled feeling.

That may seem harsh considering the Kangaroos have won 11 World Cup titles and have an international record better than even the All Blacks’, not to mention superstars such as Latrell Mitchell, Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco and the flying Fox, Josh Addo-Carr.

But this was potentially the Kiwis’ best World Cup squad on paper, as good, if not better, than Nathan Cayless’ cobbers who won New Zealand’s first and only World Cup title in 2008

Back then it was Benji Marshall brilliance that lit up Lang Park. This time young Brown went to town.

Parramatta prodigy Dylan Brown had been under some heat after underwhelming earlier efforts. There was even talk that Maguire should have started veteran Kieran Foran for his canny game management.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Kiwis star Dylan Brown celebrates his try just before halftime.

Brown made a mockery of any such doubts, producing the touch that helped Parramatta make a NRL grand final.

The Kangaroos were always wary of the slippery Eel’s running threat, but it was his clever kicking and passing that had the Australians scrambling.

A tournament review may ponder why the Kiwis didn’t build some key combinations earlier in the tournament, why Maguire had second-rowers in the centres sometimes and a middle forward in the back row for some matches.

None of that matters now. He got the key selections spot on for the semifinal. In this clash for the ages, no Kiwi was caught with his pants down – apart from Isaiah Papali’i, who had his shorts ripped from him in the first half.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Isaiah Papali'i had his shorts ripped off in the first half of the Kiwis' World Cup semifinal.

Rugby league is wrongly derided as a game built purely on brute force and power. That stereotype ignores the fact that the best games by the top teams, brim with skill.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Joseph Manu looks to make a pass as the Kiwis took the game to the Kangaroos.

Take the artistry evident in all four first-half tries: Joey Manu’s deft catch and offload for Jahrome Hughes’ opener for the Kiwis; the perfect, pinpoint crossfield kick by Ben Hunt for Josh Addo-Carr to catch and score at full tilt; Jack Wighton’s audacious offload to Valentine Holmes after being cut down in Manu’s despairing goal-line tackle; and the quicksilver handling by the Kiwis backs and the searing sideline dash by Ronaldo Mulitalo for Brown’s score before the halftime hooter.

The Kiwis are probably heartily sick of the gallant-in-defeat consolation tag. But they definitely were this time. Many looked out on their feet in the final stages, but Manu and others still rallied to stop Cleary short of the line.

Moreover, the Kiwis won back a legion of fans by playing the New Zealand way - promoting the football, looking for space and gaps rather than relying solely on bash and crash.

There were 13 Kiwis offloads in the first spell, but just one error. Risk was backed here by clinical execution.

The Kiwis completed 89% of their tackle sets and had an 88% success rate on defence in a game featuring 703 completed tackles.

There was much to admire too in the play of halves Hughes and Brown and the go-forward of Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris, surely a Kiwis captain the making.

Anzac amity was tested at times with a couple of scuffles, but the respect was palpable at the final whistle, with Australia’s Addo-Carr and Cameron Munster consoling their mortified old Melbourne Storm mate Brandon Smith.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Kiwis Moses Leota and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad look dejected after losing to the Kangaroos.

The World Cup is now Australia’s for the taking - again. New Zealanders will cheer on Samoa v England, but it is there now no barrier to the Barriere (the Paul Barriere Trophy named after the French father of the World Cup) for the get-out-of-jail-card-playing Aussies?

It always seemed the Kiwis were the only side capable of stopping Meninga’s men’s inexorable march to more glory. Now the New Zealanders will have to settle for playing their role in a match that will be remembered down the years.

A way must be found for more test rugby league - an annual three-match series between New Zealand and Australia. Give us test footy ahead of NRL or State of Origin any time.