South Auckland fan zones planned for historic Toa Samoa league final showdown

South Auckland will come alive this weekend as the Samoan community gets behind the Toa Samoa team, who are taking on Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Two big events have been planned in Māngere and Ōtara with dedicated fan zones.

Toa Samoa made history when they claimed a 27-26 victory over hosts England in the semis.

They are the first Pacific and second tier team to qualify for the RLWC final.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the Māngere event would be held at David Lange Park from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday.

The family event was a collective effort led by Pacific MPs and councillors in South Auckland, the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, Pacific Media Network and the Samoan council of church leaders in Auckland.

“The community leaders and I want to share some messages of safety and messages of how to ‘tapua'i fa'atamalii’ – how to celebrate in a way to uphold our dignity and mana as peoples of the Pacific and sons and daughters of Samoa,” Sio said.

“It is the final game, win or lose we want to channel all our best wishes to the boys of Toa Samoa.

“We will do this the traditional way through prayers, songs and messages of power, messages to remain united, messages of how to be strong like the chiefs of old.”

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Joyful Samoa fans at the Rugby League World Cup semifinal match in London over the weekend.

The Ōtara event, a watch party, would be held at the Ōtara Town Centre car park. It would start at 3am on Sunday, ahead of the grand final at 5am.

Big screens, traffic management and security had been organised, so people could watch the game safely.

Auckland University of Technology sports science lecturer Dr Lefaoali’i Dion Enari said it was a great time to be a Samoan.

He said the display of Samoa culture and pride during the RLWC was great to see, as many of the diaspora lived in New Zealand.

“This victory is far beyond just sports. It boosts cultural pride for Samoans who at times get discouraged to show our culture.”

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Players of Samoa stand in a circle following their win over England last weekend in the semifinal.

Enari said the movement of professional Pacific rugby league players to represent their islands showed pride in their ancestral links.

“They are Samoans first before they were Australians or Kiwis, this is a manifestation of that pride, and they are unapologetically being Samoans.

“Samoa and the rest of the Pacific teams are taking up space in a global space, and that is just beautiful to see.”

He said the movement and the display of cultural pride this weekend may not make sense to non-Pacific islanders but it made perfect sense to anyone with links to the region.

University of Auckland Pacific studies expert Dr Caleb Marsters said Samoa’s feat was one for the whole Pacific to celebrate.

“When one wins, we all win, that is the bond we have as Pasifika people,” Marsters said.

He joined in the parade last weekend in South Auckland, and said he was proud to see people waving flags and dancing.

“It wasn’t just Samoa flags there, there was Niue, Cook Islands, Fiji flags and others. That was how impactful the win was, it wasn’t just for Samoa, it was for the whole Pacific.”

Police Counties Manukau West area commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said police would be visible across town centres to monitor celebrations.

“We know it is an incredibly exciting time for league fans as the tournament final nears but our plea is that they continue to consider everyone's safety and the wider community,” Srhoj said.

“Our concern continues to be that dangerous activities or unlawful behaviour could lead to further serious or fatal injuries. Police are asking fans to celebrate peacefully, lawfully and respectfully.”