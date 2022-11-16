Joey Manu and Raecene McGregor win rugby league's Golden Boots

Kiwi Ferns halfback Raecene McGregor has notched a first for New Zealand, winning the women’s Golden Boot.

New Zealand has notched a double triumph at the international rugby league awards with Kiwi Joey Manu and Kiwi Fern Raecene McGregor claiming the Golden Boots for 2022.

Manu is just the sixth Kiwi to win the men’s award since its inception in 1984 while McGregor is the first New Zealander to win the women’s Golden Boot that was introduced in 2018.

Both received their gongs in Manchester on Wednesday (NZT) in the final week of the World Cup.

Spark Sport The New Zealanders will play the Jillaroos in the Rugby League World Cup final after their win over England.

Manu ran a world record 401m with the ball in New Zealand’s mid-season test against Tonga and ran more than 300m in each of his five World Cup appearances.

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire said: “Joey has definitely been a standout this year. He set the bar high in a great mid-year test match against Tonga and continued on the form throughout the World Cup.

“Joey has a big career in the Kiwi jersey ahead of him. If he keeps going the way he is, I’m sure he will get a few more Golden Boots, along with going down as one of the greats for the Kiwis.”

McGregor’s award caps a stunning year for the Kiwi Ferns halfback, who was uncontracted for the postponed 2021 NRLW season until winning player-of-the match for the Māori All Stars.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Joey Manu made a massive impact with the Kiwis.

After helping Sydney Roosters to the NRLW Premiership, she was awarded the Dally M Medal as the best player of the 2022 NRLW season.

She will be crucial to New Zealand’s chances in this weekend’s World Cup final against Australia.

“Rae is a special player, she’s one of those rare players; it’s been a fantastic year for her,” Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Ricky Henry said.

“She has grown in this space not only as a leader but as a playmaker, she’s quality and the best in her position.

“Having her in our campaign has given us a lot of confidence not only with her ability to game manage but how she makes the players around her look good too.

“To be awarded Golden Boot is a massive achievement considering the amount of high-profile players that have been around the game for a long time.”