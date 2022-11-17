Safety concerns over planned Toa Samoa parade in Auckland CBD

Samoa fans show their support during the Rugby League World Cup semifinal victory against hosts England.

Toa Samoa fans are being asked to avoid a parade planned for Aotea Square over concerns about safety and traffic.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Toa Samoa made history when they claimed a 27-26 victory over hosts England in the semi, to become the first Pacific and second tier team to qualify for the Rugby League World final.

It will be held at 5am Sunday and fan zones are planned for Ōtara and Māngere.

Posters advertising a parade from Aotea Square to Britomart on Saturday have been doing the rounds on social media, but it was unclear as to who had organised the event.

Auckland Council said it had not received any notifications from organisers about the parade.

1 NEWS Samoa defeated England 27-26 in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Aotea Square was a public space and free to use, but setting up infrastructure or use of traffic control required approvals from the council, it said.

Councillor Josephine Bartley took to social media to ask the Samoan community to keep the celebrations to south Auckland.

The community-led, non-alcoholic fan zones in Māngere and Ōtara will feature security and traffic management.

Bartley said the Aotea Square parade raised traffic and safety concerns.

“It’s going to be an awesome final this weekend, and we want everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate Toa Samoa safely,” she said.

“There are two organised fan zones in south Auckland this Saturday, and we urge all supporters who wish to celebrate to attend these organised events, so we can ensure public safety and joyful family celebrations.”

The Māngere family event on Saturday will be held at David Lange Park from 2pm-5pm.

The Ōtara watch party will be held at the Ōtara Town Centre from Sunday 3am.

Council head of events David Burt said he understood it would be an exciting weekend for Toa Samoa and encouraged supporters to celebrate in organised fan zones.

“We are aware of the proposed Toa Samoa parade at Aotea Square, however we haven't received any communication on the proposed event nor have we received any request for support on the ground.”

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the event but were not aware of any road closures at this stage.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio had this message for the Samoan community: “Manuia Toa Samoa. Samoa e i Aotearoa, ia tatou Tapua’i Fa’atamali’i.

“To all Samoans in Aotearoa, let’s celebrate safely.”