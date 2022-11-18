Take five: Giantkilling Toa Samoa creating a rugby league revolution that's bigger than sport

The Samoans became the first Pasifika team to win a Rugby League World Cup semifinal in a golden point thriller in London.

If you think a lot can change in five years then try the difference four weeks makes.

Toa Samoa couldn’t win a game at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and just one month ago, they looked on track for a similar result when copping a 60-6 flogging from England in the opening match of this year’s Covid-19 delayed tournament.

But somehow, the perennial battlers are in the decider against the Cup favourites Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday morning (5am NZT). They will be the first tier 2 nation to contest a world cup final after turning the tables on England in a historic semifinal.

Stuff/Stuff Samoa captain Junior Paulo and Kangaroos captain James Tedesco, Rugby League World Cup Final.

A country tiny in size but big in heart, the nation has been inspired by a movement that is bigger than any sporting event. Videos of parades, hakas and singing from villages all across Samoa are going viral and the celebrations are set to gridlock South Auckland early on Sunday morning.

Head coach Matt Parish held his job after the 2017 disappointment when most columnists in the rugby league landscape was calling for his head.

There was even talk of former Kiwi Sonny Bill Williams and brothers Andrew and Matthew Johns coaching Toa Samoa at this world cup.

Parish and his coaching team’s biggest metric of success isn’t about the performances of their star players, instead they should be judged on the way they have integrated NRL discards such as Tim Lafai and Ligi Sao and lifted them to another level.

Nathan Stirk Matt Parish seemed destined to be sacked in 2017 but he has turned around the fortunes of Toa Samoa in a big way.

Lafai, who was in semi-retirement at the end of the 2020 NRL season with no contract offers in sight, eventually signed with Salford for the 2022 Super League season and was only called in by Parish when injuries ruled out Tyrone May and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. Yet, last week he was named in the Rugby League World Cup tournament team alongside teammates Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai and Junior Paulo.

Bookmakers give Toa Samoa little hope of pulling off the ultimate rugby league fairytale. The New Zealand TAB has the Pacific nation at $6.50 in the head-to-head market against Australia’s $1.10.

But just like Lafai’s career, Toa Samoa has been written off many times and given they’ve shocked the rugby league world by getting this far, who are we to write them off in the final?

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Inspirational captain Junior Paulo has lead Toa Samoa to the Rugby League World Cup final for the first time.

1. Can they win?

It’s a huge ask. The Kangaroos boast threats all over the park but there is one area Toa Samoa can exploit and it’s possibly their only chance at victory. Josh Papali'i, Royce Hunt, Spencer Leniu and the skipper Paulo will need to run over Australia in the middle and defend with equally brutal defence to keep the Kangaroos playing off the back foot.

If – and it’s a big if – they can, it will limit the damage from Australia’s far superior kicking game and not allow the likes of Ben Hunt and Harry Grant to free up their dangerous outside backs in James Tedesco, Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Teenage superstar fullback Joseph Sua'ali'i will be an influential figure in the final for Toa Samoa.

2. Who is Samoa’s player to watch?

Many nominees here, the outgoing Chanel Harris-Tavita likely going 80 minutes at hooker, Paulo who will set the tone in the middle, Luai and semifinal match winner Crichton.

But it’s hard to go past the teenage superstar Joseph Sua'ali'i at fullback. At just 19, Sua'ali'i will play the biggest game of his young life up against his mentor and clubmate Tedesco.

The Kangaroos will test Sua'ali'i in every way possible but if Toa Samoa is going to upset the defending champions, he will need to find the energy to top the running meters and execute the big plays on attack too.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images The 2022 revolution of To Samoa means they will never be world cup minnows again.

3. Will their fame be fleeting, or are they now league heavyweights?

For the good of the international game let’s hope it’s the latter but in reality, it will likely depend on the eligibility rules for State of Origin.

Toa Samoa is currently classified as a tier 2 nation but should the team be promoted to tier 1, alongside the Kiwis, Kangaroos and England, their players become ineligible for New South Wales and Queensland.

Turning down Australia to play for Samoa was one thing, but without a law change, will the Toa Samoa stars be willing to give up their spots in the greatest rugby league cauldron of all? However, (see legacy below) the long-term effects mean Toa Samoa’s days as a minnow who can’t win a game at a world cup are now a thing of the past.

Matthew Lewis Penrith Panthers players Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o and Spencer Leniu were the driving force behind Toa Samoa’s revival.

4. How significant is the influence of NRL champions the Penrith Panthers?

When Toa Samoa couldn’t win a game in 2017, Mate Ma'a Tonga went within one controversial call of beating England and making the final.

Boosted by the defections of former Kiwis and Kangaroos such as Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita, Daniel Tupou and Michael Jennings while many leading Samoan players were representing New Zealand and Australia.

Luai has this week, revealed to media in England, how he and Penrith Panthers teammates To’o, Crichton, May and Spencer Leniu made a pact to switch their allegiance to Toa Samoa.

As the NRL season went on, names like Paulo, Sua'ali'i and Papalii joined them and the snowball effort continued.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Samoa flags are proudly flying in England and in all corners of New Zealand.

5. What will be the legacy of this cup campaign?

Game changed. A whole generation of children who were born in Australia and New Zealand with Samoan heritage will now be dreaming of winning a world cup in the blue and white jersey of the Pacific nation.

Regardless of the result or the long-term State of Origin eligibility rules, this 2022 group of players has created a revolution for Samoan rugby league.

At the unpleasant hour of 3am on Sunday, thousands are expected to turn up to fan zones in Ōtara and Māngere to cheer on their national team. Samoan flags are flying in all corners of New Zealand for a team who couldn’t win a game here in 2017.