Toa Samoa fans queueing up for 685 tattoos ahead of Rugby League World Cup final

685 tattoos have been popular at Polynesian tattoo workshops since Samoa qualified for the RLWC final last weekend.

Samoa super fans are queueing up to get 685 tattoos ahead of Toa Samoa’s historical Rugby League World Cup final showdown against Australia on Sunday.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Toa Samoa made history when they claimed a 27-26 victory over hosts England in the semi-final, to become the first Pacific and second tier team to qualify for the final.

Samoa’s cup campaign has sent Samoans in New Zealand into raptures with flags displayed proudly on cars, fireworks, parades and two fan zones planned in Māngere and Ōtara this weekend.

The Samoa government is also considering a public holiday, regardless of the final outcome.

In Auckland, Samoa flags have all sold out.

SUPPLIED Celebrations in central Blenheim last weekend, when Samoa played England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Samoa’s dialling code, 685, has been a popular request at Polynesian tattoo workshops across Auckland, with some artists offering special deals.

South Auckland-based Spyce Ink is offering 685 tattoos for $50 on Friday and Saturday.

Tattoo artist Losalio said she’s fully booked out for the next two days.

“It’s been hectic but also amazing and warming to see everyone coming through so proud of their home country,” she said.

“Everyone’s been pulling up in their cars with flags, it’s hilarious. It’s just the vibe at the moment.”

Some people coming to get 685 tattoos had never supported Toa Samoa before, she said.

“That’s just the impact of what the team has done, everyone is just so proud.

“There are different placements for the 685 tattoo, some a visible and some aren’t. We’ve got young adults who aren’t even allowed tattoos come in, so they have it tatted in hidden places.”

Losalio, whose dad is from Tonga and mum from Samoa, has a 676 tattoo on her – Tonga’s dialling code. She’s made a bold bet to cover it up with 685 if Samoa wins on Sunday.

“And if Samoa loses then a superfan with 685 will get 676 tattooed over it.”

Vaeau Family Studio in Grey Lynn offered 685 tattoos for $68.50 each following the Toa Samoa v Tonga game.

They posted on Instagram that they were fully booked in 10 minutes.