'More than rugby league': Invercargill's Pacific Island community unites

Invercargill’s Pacific Island community gathering at Queens Park on Saturday in support of Samoa ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final.

They might not have got the job done in the final, but the Samoan rugby league team has brought Invercargill’s already tight-knit Pacific Island community even closer together.

The small Pacific Island nation of Samoa, with a population of just over 200,000, progressed to its first Rugby League World Cup final on Sunday against Australia.

It had upset England 27-26 in the semifinal seven days earlier sparking scenes of excitement and celebration throughout the world, including in Invercargill.

While Samoa was beaten 30-10 by Australia in Sunday morning’s final, Samoan fans, and those from other Pacific Island countries for that matter, embraced the occasion.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Orlando Uamaki, centre, with Sophia Alaloto, left, and Keana Uamaki, all of Invercargill, at Queens Park on Saturday as Invercargill’s Pacific Island community gathered in the build up to Samoa’s World Cup rugby league final in England on Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening hundreds from Invercargill’s Pacific Island community gathered at the Feldwick Gates at Queens Park.

They were welcomed by Cook Island drummers before everyone set off in their cars for a parade around the streets of Invercargill showcasing their support for Samoa’s World Cup quest.

They had also carried out “parades” in Invercargill on three other occasions during the World Cup.

Revelation Niue was the instigator behind the parades.

Niue moved from Samoa to Invercargill in 2014 and quickly emerged as a talented rugby league player himself. In 2015 was named in the South Island Scorpions under-15 team.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Cars on a cruise with their Pacific Island flags, on Dee street, Invercargill, on Saturday night ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final where Samoa took on Australia.

Niue believed the Samoan rugby league’s special effort at the World Cup deserved recognition which was why he organised the parades.

“It’s all about supporting the boys in blue, we’ve made it so far. This is history-making.”

“It means everything to us,” Niue said about the Samoan team making the final.

“It’s unbelievable really. We are so proud of the boys because our team had never made it to the semifinals or a final. We were not expecting our boys to get this far, but we have faith in them.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Russell Unuka, 3, of Invercargill, dancing to the drummers at a Pacific Island gathering at Queens Park on Saturday in Invercargill in support of Samoa who took on Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in England on Sunday morning.

He wanted to get everyone together to celebrate, and not just Samoans. Plenty of Cook Islanders, Tongans, and Fijians showed up in support, as well as some Kiwis.

“There’s a saying in our language, one culture is one for all of us. It’s not just about our culture, it’s about everyone now,” he said.

“This is more than rugby league......It’s a pretty big message for the culture-verses-culture thing. This is what it is all about, bringing everyone together. We are one, we will never part.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Members of Invercargill’s Pacific Island community gather at Invercargill’s Feldwick Gates on Saturday in support of Samoa ahead of Sunday morning’s Rugby League World Cup final against Australia in England.

On top of Saturday’s Feldwick Gate gathering and the following parade, a fan zone was set up at ILT Stadium Southland on Sunday morning for Samoan fans to gather to watch the final against Australia.

Aiga Toomalata has seen that fan zones were being created throughout the country for Samoan fans to gather to watch the final.

She went about organising one for Invercargill. They approached ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt about using the stadium as its fan zone venue and he embraced the idea.

The final was played on the big screen at ILT Stadium Southland in what was a free family-friendly event.