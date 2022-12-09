'Never forget': Warriors return to Bethells Beach to pay tribute to former teammate Sonny Fai

The Warriors have returned to Bethells Beach to remember former teammate Sonny Fai.

New Warriors coach Andrew Webster has taken his team back to “the spiritual” sand dunes of Te Henga-Bethells Beach to pay tribute to Sonny Fai.

The former Warriors star with the infectious smile was just 20 when he drowned at the West Coast beach, north of Auckland, after he entered the water to rescue his younger brother and four cousins, who were caught in a rip.

Despite extensive searches, his body has never been found. He was presumed drowned by the chief coroner in August 2009.

Fai was a dynamically talented edge forward who was the Warriors under-20s player of the year in 2007 - an award which the club renamed the Sonny Fai Medal after his death – and burst onto the NRL stage in 2008 when his performances demanded a starting spot.

With the club being based in Australia for two years due to Covid-19, the current pre-season was the first time the Warriors have returned to the gruelling sand dunes, which have historically been a summer training staple for the club, since 2020.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Emerging star Sonny Fai was just 20 when he drowned at Te Henga-Bethells Beach.

For Webster, getting back to Te Henga-Bethells Beach was important to pay tribute to Fai and also to educate new players and staff about the spiritual significance of the area and a critical chapter of the club’s history.

Fai’s former under-20 teammates Ben Matulino and Russell Packer, who like Fai graduated to the NRL in the 2008 season, were present as was Leeson Ah Mau who made his debut in 2009.

The Warriors 2008 fullback Wade McKinnon was also at Te Henga-Bethells Beach for the recent ceremony.

Former Warriors prop Jerry Seuseu addressed the group.

“We think in terms of the club it’s important that we reconnect with New Zealand and an important part of our history was the passing of Sonny Fai 13 years ago,” Warriors.kiwi reported Seuseu as saying.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT A Sonny Fai mural on the Warriors Mount Smart gym in tribute to the young star who lost his life at just 20.

The 14th anniversary of Fai’s disappearance will be marked on January 4.

Webster was not part of the club back in 2009 when Fai went missing but was well aware of the huge impact the young star’s death had on the Warriors through his time working as an assistant under Andrew McFadden between 2015 and 2016.

“We spoke about how important the past is so we can move forward and actually achieve what we want to achieve as a group,” Webster said to his players and staff.

“We just don’t get those opportunities if we don’t stop and look back for a second.”

Warriors captain Tohu Harris said the trip back to Te Henga-Bethells Beach was emotional but also inspirational.

"It's important for the club's history that we pay our respects and mark the significance of it, I guess to gain an appreciation for what we do for a living and for making the most of the time we have not only on this earth but the time we have at this club," Harris told Warriors.kiwi.

"Sonny obviously loved what he did and he made the most of every chance he got. It's very unfortunate that his time was cut so short but I think it's a good reminder for every player, staff member and anyone who's a part of the club that we never forget that."

For three years after Fai’s disappearance, the club found it too difficult to return to training at Te Henga-Bethells Beach but the steep sand dunes have been a regular pre-season training slog since 2012.

Webster said the “special place” that was “really spiritual” to the club would always evoke memories of the Warriors’ lost teammate when the team trains at Te Henga-Bethells Beach.