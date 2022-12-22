Kiwis star Joey Manu part of Roosters' $5m playmaking puzzle

Joey Manu on the burst for the Roosters against the Gold Coast Titans.

Sam Walker has flagged an increased ball-playing role for Joey Manu alongside he and veteran half Luke Keary as the Roosters wrestle with a $5 million play-making puzzle.

Walker expects Keary “to definitely be in the halves next year” after the 30-year-old’s return to training before the Christmas break.

But Walker acknowledged Manu’s near-irresistible claims for being brought closer to the action, having won the Golden Boot playing fullback for New Zealand and impressing whenever he’s shifted to the back or five-eighth from his usual centre role at the Roosters.

No NRL coach has as many genuine spine options as Trent Robinson.

James Tedesco is ranked as one of the best fullbacks of the modern era, Joseph Suaalii and Manu are also top-shelf options at No.1, while Keary, Walker and Manu are again available in the halves. Brandon Smith arrives as first-choice hooker and Victor Radley is also regarded among the game’s best ball-playing locks.

An upgrade for Suaalii and Walker’s recent extension, along with Tedesco’s $1 million salary, means more than $700,000 has been spent on average across the seven players.

Radley is the only one off-contract but recently told the Roosters he doesn’t want to test his value on the open market.

Fitting them all into one cohesive attack makes for a happy headache for Robinson, with Walker anticipating Manu’s roving remit at centre to be ramped up in 2023.

“Luke’s a world-class player, he’ll definitely be there in the halves come next year,” Walker told the Herald.

“But we did play around with it last year, getting Joey into the middle, and we were pretty much playing him in the forwards at times. I think we’ll see more of that and it’ll be interesting to see where Robbo takes our game.

“There’s worse problems to have as a footy team isn’t there?

“We had three fullbacks running around at the back end of the World Cup and they were three of the best players in the competition.

“That’s exciting, and I’m sure the competition will be pretty intense and right up there. I want to see them pushing each other.”

With billing as a Queensland halfback in waiting and Brisbane’s well-documented failed bid to sign Walker at 17, speculation of a return to his home state has been dredged up often since his 2021 Roosters debut.

Walker said he had “never once” considered a move north and hopes “to be at the Roosters for a lot longer” than his new deal, which expires at the end of 2025.

Still 20, the playmaker has relished taking on a leadership role this summer with so many big-name teammates yet to return from a post-World Cup break.

“I don’t think you go looking for leadership,” Walker said. “But I’ve taken a bit of interest in showing that next generation of players how the club works. I’ve been here long enough to know what it’s all about and teach them.

“Down the track, it’s not so much a goal, I’ve got a lot to work on and improve. But I have enjoyed that kind of role so far and I like that side of footy. If everything’s on track later on, I’d jump at leading in some way. But that’s a long way away.”