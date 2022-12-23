NRL great Sam Burgess denies having drugs in his system after arrest following roadside test

South Sydney assistant coach Sam Burgess will face court in Sydney in February after an alleged positive roadside drugs test.

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has been arrested after testing positive to a random drug test.

NSW Police confirmed a 34-year-old man was arrested in Kingsford after being stopped at about 10am on Thursday for random testing.

Officers found Burgess in the driver’s seat despite the suspension of his licence. He returned a positive result on a roadside drug test and was arrested and taken to Maroubra police station.

Burgess was given a court attendance notice for driving while suspended and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 15.

Police are awaiting the result of a secondary oral fluid analysis to determine whether there will be further charges. The result could take several weeks.

Burgess, who is now an assistant coach at his former club South Sydney, issued a statement denying he had drugs in his system.

“After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an independent, internationally accredited testing facility and undertook a urine test,” he posted on Instagram. “The urine sample returned a negative result to all illicit drugs.

“I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not consumed, obtained, or possessed any illicit drugs,” he said.

“I have made positive improvements to my life and to my driving since my full licence was returned to me following a 10-month loss of licence.

“I have undertaken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred any demerit points or any fines ... I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy, and balanced life.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Sam Burgess at a Rabbitohs training session in 2020.

Before Thursday, Burgess had a history of 35 traffic offences since arriving in Australia in 2010, at least 32 of which were on his British licence. Most recently he pleaded guilty to three driving charges in April 2021, including driving with cocaine in his system, driving without a licence and using an unregistered vehicle.

He was handed two $581 fines for the licensing and registration charges, and a nine-month conditional release for the drug-driving charge.