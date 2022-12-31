'I called him at 3am': Why Sam Lisone was keen to join Warriors buddy David Fusitu'a at Leeds

Sam Lisone (L) and David Fusitu'a (R), pictured with Bunty Afoa (C) aftera Warriors game in 2016.

Two former Warriors are set to link again at the Leeds Rhinos after Sam Lisone admitted David Fusitua’s presence had helped lure him to the Super League club.

Lisone and Fusitu’a - both 28 -were boyhood buddies in Auckland and were teammates at the Warriors for five seasons before Samoan international Lisone left in 2020 for the Gold Coast Titans.

Fusitu’a joined Leeds in 2022 after 60 tries in 108 NRL matches.

The Tonga test wing made just 14 appearances - scoring five tries - for the Rhinos due to ankle and knee injuries.

But Leeds head coach Rohan Smith - a former Warriors assistant - is expecting big things of Fusitu’a in 2023.

Smith told the Love Rugby League website Fusitu’a was “in really good shape’’ after “an extended period home in New Zealand which was needed for him and his family’’.

Lisone has admitted the chance to play with Fusitu’a again was a big factor behind his decision to join Leeds.

SKY SPORTS St Helens become the first club to win four Super League titles in a row with former Warrior Konrad Hurrell among their try-scorers at Old Trafford.

“There were a couple of other clubs interested. But my childhood friend David Fusitu’a is at this club. That was another reason why I wanted to come here, alongside Rohan. It’s a great club,” Lisone told Love Rugby League.

“I speak to David regularly. I talked to him over the phone at like three in the morning in Australia. We talk all the time. It wasn’t really a hard choice. Once I knew he was here, I wanted to come here.”

Matt King/Getty Images Sam Lisone on the charge for the Titans against the Raiders.

Lisone, who played 48 times for the Titans, said he had “a good relationship with Rohan Smith’’ in his time at the Warriors, so joining Leeds on a two-year deal “wasn’t a hard choice to make’’.

Smith has described Lisone as “a skilful forward who is big and aggressive but also has great footwork.

Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a tackled by Hull FC's Ben McNamara.

Leeds rose from the relegation zone after Smith’s mid-season arrival to runners-up in the 2022 Super League grand final to four-in-a-row champions St Helens.

Fusitu’a and Lisone are joined at Leeds by former Kiwis, Māori All Stars and Cook Islands forward Zane Tetevano, who has been with the Rhinos since 2021.