Australian PM backs PNG's NRL club push amid support for a World Cup in Pacific

Papua New Guinea players celebrate a try by Lachlan Lam at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has again endorsed the idea of a Papua New Guinea NRL franchise as rugby league officials explore proposals – including a Pacific-based World Cup – to capitalise on the game’s rise in the region.

Albanese will become the first overseas leader to address Papua New Guinea’s parliament when he heads to Port Moresby this week. Before departing Canberra, he spruiked the prospect of an NRL side based in PNG.

The Sydney Morning Herald first revealed a Pasifika side – comprised of players and resources from PNG, Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Fiji – as an option being pitched by a Papua New Guinea bid led by veteran administrator Andrew Hill.

Papua New Guinea officials have also tendered an expression of interest with the International Rugby League to host upcoming tournaments, including the 2027 and 2031 World Cup Nines, or a 2029 World Cup staged throughout the Pacific.

“I'm very keen to see a rugby league team participate in the NRL that would be based in Papua New Guinea and involve our Pacific Island friends,” Albanese said on Wednesday.

“That’s something that we’ve had discussions about and I’ve discussed with the National Rugby League. There are no greater friends than Australia and Papua New Guinea – tomorrow’s visit will cement that.”

The NRL hierarchy has spoken openly of expanding to an 18-team competition, given the broadcast and scheduling benefits that would complement a growing rugby league base. The Dolphins will enter this year’s competition as its 17th team.

Other Mate Ma'a Tonga pipped Papua New Guinea 24-18 to open their campaign in the UK after scoring in the 78th minute with a scrappy finish.

A second New Zealand franchise, alongside the Warriors, and the return of a West Australian outfit have long been considered front runners in expansion discussions.

IRL chairman Troy Grant welcomed Albanese’s support as planning progresses for a 12-year schedule of Test football, which may include an inaugural World Cup hosted by the game’s island nations.

Consecutive World Cups in the northern hemisphere (France will host the 2025 tournament) and the rapid rise of Samoa and Tonga has resulted in a joint Pacific bid being proposed for the 2029 World Cup at the IRL board meeting before Christmas.

Grant confirmed that Papua New Guinean officials had also expressed interest in that bid, which would likely involve staging matches in Australia or New Zealand.

The return of the World Nines in 2027 and 2031 is also viewed as an expansion vehicle in new markets, such as the US.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Samoa celebrate after Stephen Crichton kicks the winning golden point drop goal to beat England in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Confirmation of a 2023 and 2024 international calendar is not expected until March as logistics around an end-of-season Four Nations tournament, potential Pacific Test matches and UK tours are still being finalised.

Longer term, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Fiji are being targeted for marquee tournaments, with officials aware of the Australian government’s heavy investment in the region.

“It’s very possible to see elements of that ’29 World Cup in Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, there’s just so much growth in that Pacific region,” Grant told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Stadia, accommodation and the cost of travel are the obvious big issues, and we have to make sure the Cup makes money, of course. If it falls flat, then we’ve got nothing to reinvest back into the game and these growing areas.

“But PNG is a genuine option given they’ve already hosted World Cup games [in 2017] and definitely have the capacity for it. The colour and magic of rugby league in Papua New Guinea – the only country where it’s the national sport in the world – that’s such an exciting option, as is the Pacific in general.”