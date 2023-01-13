Bulldogs recruit Viliame Kikau hails NRL coach for flying to Fiji for dad's funeral

Prized Canterbury recruit Viliame Kikau has hailed new Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo for flying to Fiji over the summer to attend his father’s funeral.

In his first interview as a Bulldog, Kikau has spoken glowingly of his long-time mentor, who showed why he is so highly respected by his players with a heart-warming gesture during the pre-season.

“I appreciate everyone at the club letting Ciro come to the funeral,” said Kikau, who cut short his post-World Cup holiday to say goodbye to his father in November.

“That was massive for myself and my family. I guess old man Dad is in a better place now. What I have to do now is to make him proud up there.

“I didn’t know until the day of the funeral that [Ciraldo] was coming. I got a message saying that he was flying in for the funeral. I was really shocked. I told the family and they were so happy. We’re pretty grateful.”

Ciraldo and Kikau have long shared a close bond. The rookie coach was an assistant at Penrith throughout the Fijian’s NRL career.

Kikau insists the change in roles for Ciraldo hasn’t resulted in a change in the man he knows.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo travelled to Fiji for the funeral of Viliame Kikau's father.

“He’s been doing what’s working for him as a coach,” Kikau told the Sydney Morning Herald during the club’s pre-season training camp at St Gregory’s College in Campbelltown.

“You can see the boys really enjoy it and I enjoy that he hasn’t changed. I just feel like he’s a really great communicator. He understands, he listens and he just knows how to communicate and make you, not only a better player, but a better person as well.”

While Ciraldo hasn’t changed, the same can’t be said for superstar five-eighth Matt Burton, who won a premiership at the Panthers in 2021 alongside Kikau on the left edge of Ivan Cleary’s team.

The softly-spoken Burton is beginning to find his voice at the Bulldogs, recently rewarded with a mammoth five-year deal as the face of the Canterbury revolution.

Ivan Cleary has coached Penrith to back-to-back NRL grand finals with a trouncing of the Eels.

“He was on my left edge back at Penrith and he was always quiet,” Kikau said of the 22-year-old NSW representative.

“A change of role and a change of position, I’ve seen a massive difference in him. He’s a better communicator now. When he talks the boys listen. He’s a freak of a player. He’s a good listener. He listens a lot. It’s just the next step for him now, taking that leadership role and having a voice in the team.”

It’s been almost 14 months since Kikau was sprung on a CCTV camera posing for a photo with former Canterbury coach Trent Barrett and general manager Phil Gould at Canterbury Leagues Club.

He officially donned the blue and white for the first time last week and was quickly brought up to speed with the history of the jersey he will be wearing.

“I didn’t really know much about this club until I first got in,” Kikau said.

Viliame Kikau at St Gregory's College for Canterbury's preseason camp.

“Just listening to the history of this club from the fans and the members, it’s crazy. It’s a big club and it runs a long way back in history.

“When I first walked in I was telling all the boys that it felt like the first day at a new school trying to get to know everyone.

“I wanted to come back early, get my fitness back up and get to know the boys. I’ve been doing a lot of training on holidays, but it doesn’t feel the same as training with the team.

“For me personally, I’m just trying to earn the players’ trust. If I can do that everything else will take care of itself.”

The Bulldogs last played finals football in 2016. The six-year drought is the subject of great angst among Canterbury fans, who are desperate for success.

“I know it,” Kikau said of the Bulldogs’ fans long wait.

“The players know it, too.”