Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to play for Māori All Stars, but only two Kiwi Ferns in action

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will make his first appearance for the Māori All Stars next month, in Rotorua.

Local boy Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named to play for the Māori All Stars in next month’s game against the Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua, but only two current Kiwi Ferns are in the women’s team.

The 33-year-old Waerea-Hargreaves, who was born in Rotorua, will be making his first appearance for the Māori All Stars in this now traditional opening game of the NRL season.

For the first time, this game will be played in New Zealand and the Roosters front rower has clearly jumped at the opportunity to play in the game at Rotorua International Stadium on February 11.

New Māori All Stars coach Ben Gardiner, who has replaced David Kidwell, has been able to name an exceptionally strong squad, which includes Joey Manu, from nearby Tokoroa.

READ MORE:

* Kennedy Cherrington risks rugby league future to honour her Māori culture

* Kodi and Jayden Nikorima to team up for Māori All Stars against Indigenous All Stars

* Sam Burgess, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves face NRL finals bans



Others in the team include Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

They will be up against a visiting Indigenous All Stars team that includes Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes and Selwyn Cobbo.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Raecene McGregor will miss the All Stars game, because of an injury picked up training for it.

There are three Warriors players in the Māori team, with those being Adam Pompey, Dylan Walker and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

The Māori All Stars women’s team doesn’t include the Golden Boot winner from last year’s Rugby World Cup, Raecene McGregor, who has been forced to miss the game with an injury.

Only two players from the Kiwi Ferns’ squad from the World Cup are in the team, Shanice Parker, who played for the Newcastle Knights in last year’s NRLW competition and the Sydney Roosters’ Mya Hill-Moana.

Also in the team is Jillaroos prop Kennedy Cherrington, who chose to play in the game to represent her Māori culture.

But an issue for all players in the women’s All Star game have is that they’re taking a personal risk.

While the CBA negotiations between the RLPA and NRL remain unresolved, none of the NRLW players have contracts in place that they otherwise would.

One serious injury in the All Stars game and a prospective professional contract would be in jeopardy. But Cherrington told AAP, it was a risk she was willing to take.

"I am putting my hand up to play because the week and game are so important to me personally," Cherrington said.

"To experience my culture and communities and share that with my family is so special.

"There is no question players are going into the game taking on massive risks. No player has a contract for the next NRLW season and private health insurance is no longer covered by the game. That expired on December 31.

"We want the NRL to get to the table and negotiate because the CBA needs to be agreed by the players via the RLPA. That's our expectation because that's their role.”

The NRL told AAP players would be provided with insurance for the All Stars game, but Cherrington said that was not the same as the comprehensive private health insurance the players previously had that was provided by the clubs, because the players are not contracted.

"And the perfect example is Golden Boot winner Raecene McGregor, who just suffered a six to eight week MCL injury at our training," she said.

AT A GLANCE

Māori All Stars (Men)

Jesse Arthars, Daejarn Asi, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Zach Dockar-Clay, James Fisher-Harris, Corey Harawira-Naera, Morgan Harper, Royce Hunt, Joseph Manu, Zane Musgrove, Briton Nikora, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki, Joseph Tapine, Starford Toa, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.Coach: Ben Gardiner

Indigenous All Stars (Men)

Joshua Addo-Carr, Bailey Butler, Selwyn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, J'maine Hopgood, Nicholas Hynes, Ryan James, Joshua Kerr, Ezra Mam, Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai Mitchell, Kierran Moseley, Brent Naden, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrell Sloan, Chris Smith, Will Smith, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton. Coach: Ronald Griffiths

Māori All Stars (Women)

Brooke Anderson, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Harata Butler, Kahu Cassidy, Kennedy Cherrington, Laikha Clarke, Zali Fay, Mya Hill-Moana, Olivia Kernick, Shannon Mato, Capri Paekau, Aaliyah Paki, Shanice Parker, Ashleigh Quinlan, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Jasmin Strange, Zahara Temara, Kailey Thompson, Amy Turner. Coach: Keith Hanley

Indigenous All Stars (Women)

Essay Banu, Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman, Bree Chester, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden, Caitlan Johnston, Keilee Joseph, Bobbi Law, Mia Middleton, Sareka Mooka, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Shaniah Power, Jada Taylor, Tahlulah Tillett. Coach: Ben Jeffries