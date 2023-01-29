Players to decide this week whether to boycott All Stars game in Rotorua

Those taking part in the women’s All Stars game in Rotorua on February 11 are concerned about what they’ll be covered for if they pick up an injury.

Players involved in next month’s All Stars games in Rotorua will see if any progress is made this week in talks between the NRL and Players Association before deciding if there will be any boycott.

The Rugby league Players Association has asked the NRL for a three-day lock-in this week to reach agreement over the bitter pay dispute, which threatens to ruin the start of the new season.

While the Warriors have been holding media sessions for the past couple of weeks, some Australian clubs have been cancelling them and the NRL has been told players won’t be taking part in any promotional activities.

Depending on whether the NRL is willing to talk to the RLPA this week and what the outcome of those negotiations are, could determine whether the All Stars games goes ahead.

Leading players for the teams are expected to have informal talks this week and then communicate to the RLPA about what they want to do.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The All Star games are scheduled to take place in New Zealand for the first time next month.

This could include boycotting the All Stars games, although they are unique fixtures, which mean more to the players than most other games, due to the connections they have to their cultures through it.

Of most pressing concern is the lack of any CBA for the women’s players and what would happen if they got injured training or playing in the Māori All Stars v Indigenous All Stars game, which takes place prior to the men’s fixture.

There are fears an injury could cost them a NRLW contract, because they don’t have that certainty without the CBA.

The NRL has spoken about a game wide insurance, which they have for every game. But Stuff understands what the players are concerned about is the lack of private health insurance.

The NRLW players had their insurance paid for up until December 31. But those insurance policies either sat with their clubs or the individual players, as they already had private health insurance.

But after December 31, the payments stopped going to the players who had private health insurance. Or if the players’ policy sat with the club, that insurance lapsed.

There is uncertainty among the players about what the NRL’s intentions are when they say are covered, whether it’s game insurance, which covers death or loss of income or anything else.

Marc Shannon / Phototek.nz/Stuff Keith Hanley previously coached the Akarana Falcons.

However, if a player doesn’t have a contract, that loss of income can’t be covered.

It could be that if a player gets injured, they might be covered for surgery for the injury.

Unlike in the NRL, almost all players in the NRLW were on one-year contracts, so don’t have that security over their playing careers and this had led to a number of players deciding they didn’t want to play in the game.

Keith Hanley, the coach of the Māori All Stars women’s team confirmed that it had been a concern to players.

“I’d certainly say there has been a bit of an impact, but at the end of the day, that’s a bit above my pay rate,” said Hanley who is based in Australia and is also an assistant coach for the Wests Tigers’ NSW Cup team.

“That’s something for the NRLPA and NRL to work through.”

Kiwi Fern Raecene McGregor, who picked up the Golden Boot after last year’s World Cup, suffered an MCL injury training for this game and is out for six to eight weeks, which highlights the risk players are taking.

There are only two Kiwi Ferns from last year’s World Cup in the Māori All Stars team and just six who played in this fixture in 2022.

“It’s never an easy thing,” Hanley said of team selection.

“There is a real depth in the women’s game now and in the NRLW there’s a real quality amongst those playing the game.

“But we do have to be mindful of players back home and there are a few within the squad that have made the final selection who had to make some really big sacrifices to be chosen.

“I can’t really comment about why there aren’t more Kiwi Ferns, but the game has changed pretty dramatically and very quickly over the last few seasons.”

Hanley said the All Stars games means a lot for the players involved and it’s something all of them cherish.

“It’s a huge honour to even be considered for either side,” he said.

“We have love and respect for the indigenous team, as fellow first nations people.

“It’s my third year of being involved in this space and I struggle to put into words how much it means to the players to be a part of this experience.”