NRL: Sydney Roosters snap up Hurricanes prospect Tavita Henare-Schuster

Tavita Henare-Schuster, pictured playing for the Hurricanes under-20 team against the Highlanders in 2021, has joined the Sydney Roosters NRL club.

Tavita Henare-Schuster’s move was reported by Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

The 20-year-old played has signed a 12-month development contract at the Sydney club which beat Australian rugby union to the signature of Joseph Sua'ali'i in 2021.

Henare-Schuster is also part of the Roosters’ extended squad.

His manager, Adrian Lepou, confirmed his code switch to Wide World of Sports.

"The rugby union people had developed Tavita over the past few years and knew they had something very special on their hands," Lepou said.

"But at the end of the day, he wanted to try his hand at league and when the Roosters came calling, it was an easy decision.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tavita Henare-Schuster (Palmerston North BHS) on the burst against Wellington College in 2020.

Henare-Schuster was a schoolboy standout for the Palmerston North Boys’ High School first XV and played for the Hurricanes Under-20 team in 2021.

The Roosters have Kiwis World Cup stars Joey Manu, Brandon Smith and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on their books.