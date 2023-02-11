Selwyn Cobbo and Co hand men's Indigenous All Stars victory over Māori All Stars

Men's Indigenous team win first ever All Stars clash in New Zealand.

Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua: Māori All Stars Men 24 (Zach Dockar-Clay 2 min, Jesse Arthars 22 min, Jordan Riki 54 min, Preston Riki 77 min tries; Jordan Rapana 4 goals). Indigenous All Stars Men 28 (Tyrell Sloan 14 min, Nicho Hynes 34 min, Brent Naden 44 min, Selwyn Cobbo 61 min, 68 min, 73 min tries; Hynes 2 goals). 1Q: 6-4, HT: 12-10, 3Q: 18-16

Sin binned: Josh Kerr (Indigenous All Stars)

The Māori All Stars failed to make home field advantage count as winger Selywn Cobbo stole the show with a fourth quarter hat-trick, to help the Indigenous All Stars win 28-24.

The Broncos star, who has recently been slapped with a $15,000 fine for publicly criticising his club coach Kevin Walters, showed no signs of that impacting his play as he stunned the big crowd in Rotorua with three tries in 12 minutes.

Those scores not only ate into the lead the Māori All Stars lead, but put his team into a winnable position.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Indigenous All Stars men celebrate their win over the Māori All Stars.

It was the first time this annual fixture to kick off the new rugby league season took place in New Zealand, although moving it across the Tasman in a year after a World Cup made the ‘All’ in their name a bit of a stretch.

When the teams for this game were initially announced, the Māori All Stars were arguably the stronger of the two sides on paper, but the withdrawals of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joey Manu and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, among others, evened things up.

In the halves the Māori team was certainly up against it, with Zach Dockar-Clay and Paul Turner, matched up against Cody Walker and Nicho Hynes and with Latrell Mitchell at fullback, the Indigenous team was able to field one of the best game breakers in the sport.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Local boy Hayze Perham tries to find his way through the Indigenous All Stars defence.

The Indigenous All Stars hadn’t won this fixture since 2019, which was the first time the Māori All Stars replaced the World All Stars, but for most of this game it looked like that barren run would continue.

Dockar-Clay had a stroke of luck in the third minute, with his grubber kick close to the line bouncing off the post pad and coming straight back to him and after catching it he dived in.

But the Indigenous team struck back in the 14th minute with Māori winger Morgan Harper getting sucked in as the ball went wide and it created the space Tyrell Sloan needed to score.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The two teams took part in cultural ceremonies before the game in Rotorua began.

In the 22nd minute former Warriors centre Jesse Arthars exploited a massive gap in the Indigenous defence between Cobbo and Jack Wighton close to their line to give the Māori All Stars their second try.

The Indigenous All Stars were guilty of making a number of errors inside the red zone, which was costing them points. But when Hynes got hold of the ball after a broken play, he made a dazzling run from 10m out to score.

Before the half-time break Josh Kerr put a shoulder charge into the face of James Fisher-Harris, which caused the Panthers star to bleed from the mouth and it was a hit certainly not in the spirit of this game.

Brent Naden for the Indigenous team and the Māori All Stars’ Jordan Riki both scored tries over the third quarter.

The final 20-minute period began with a 95m run by Cobbo, with no one able to grab hold of him and he went on to pick up two more tries.

Preston Riki scored a try with three minutes to go for the Māori All Stars, but his team-mates weren’t able to mount a sensational comeback.