Kiwi forward Zane Musgrove among two Dragons players separated after 6am argument

Dragons NRL players Zane Musgrove (L) and Mikaele Ravalawa were involved in an argument in Mudgee over the weekend.

The two players at the centre of St George Illawarra’s Mudgee hotel drama have been identified as winger Mikaele Ravalawa and new recruit Zane Musgrove.

St George Illawarra officials had to reprimand the two players after a boozy night ended in a 6am argument outside the team hotel following their loss to South Sydney in country NSW over the weekend.

Sources with knowledge of the situation speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Sydney Morning Herald the two players had been out drinking with select teammates when they returned to their room and began arguing.

The argument then spilled out of their room in the Winning Post Motor Inn Hotel, waking up teammates who intervened to split the pair after what has been described as a minor scuffle. Club officials insist no punches were thrown.

READ MORE:

* Some Warriors may have played their way out of starting lineup after Storm loss

* Offloads win Manly $100,000 in NRL pre-season series but cost Sharks big pay day

* Kiwis conspire to thwart the Warriors in sloppy pre-season trial against Melbourne Storm

* England's St Helens hail 'greatest' World Cup Challenge win over NRL champions Penrith

* From All Black Olympic sevens medal to NRL brink: Will Warbrick's Storm switch



The club allowed the players to go out and drink given there was a long turnaround until their next game in round two following the bye in the opening round of the NRL season.

The club is disappointed with the behaviour of the players and spoke to them about the issue on Sunday. The players now face disciplinary action from the club over the incident which, according to those at the Dragons, fails to meet club standards.

It came after a disappointing showing from the Dragons in Saturday’s Charity Shield against South Sydney in Mudgee. The Dragons trailed 26-0 at half-time before eventually going down 42-24.

The club issued a statement on Monday night: “The Dragons are aware of a verbal argument that took place between two players at the team hotel on Sunday morning. The club regards this behaviour as unacceptable and will now determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Musgrove, who joined the Dragons from the Wests Tigers over the off-season, has been involved in a number off-field incidents since making his NRL debut for South Sydney back in 2016, restricting him to just 62 games in the seven seasons since his first game in the top grade.

Matt King/Getty Images Zane Musgrove runs the ball up for Wests Tigers in 2022 before his move to the Dragons.

Musgrove last year pleaded guilty to driving while his licence was suspended. In January 2021 he was arrested by police and handed a $550 fine for allegedly refusing to move on from Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel.

The Dragons come into the season under enormous pressure following a disappointing couple of seasons under coach Anthony Griffin.

The club made a host of off-field changes over the summer to help create a happy environment after murmurs of unhappiness began to spread last year.

While the players and officials noticed a notable change in Griffin’s approach, the result against South Sydney will be a cause for concern at the joint-venture club.

The incident involving the two players isn’t a major breach, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Question marks over the culture of the team have been hovering around the club since the Sydney Morning Herald’s revelation last year that only three players turned up to the club’s end-of-season presentation.

The Dragons have the bye to open the season before taking on the Titans in round two.