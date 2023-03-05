NRL: 'Am I blaming you?' What sparked Penrith pair's post-match confrontation

A pass that went to ground and ended a golden attacking opportunity for Penrith with just over 10 minutes remaining was the reason behind a foul-mouthed blow-up between Jarome Luai and Jaeman Salmon on Friday night.

The Panthers duo were involved in a heated verbal exchange on live TV following the 13-12 loss to Brisbane.

Commentators were not concerned about the fiery exchange between the representative five-eighth and Salmon, who finished the game for the premiers.

The Sydney Morning Herald obtained the original audio from Channel Nine, which reveals the cause of Luai’s frustration is Salmon failing to run on to a pass when Penrith were pushing to level the scores.

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs was struggling with cramp, and Luai was looking to target him in defence. Luai’s pass went to ground before it was scooped up by Broncos winger Jesse Arthars.

“Am I blaming you for that pass [expletive],” Luai said to Salmon.

Salmon responded: “You did on that [occasion].”

Screenshot/Channel Nine Panthers teammates Jarome Luai (L) and Jaeman Salmon were involved in a heated row after their first round loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

“Because you weren’t leading [expletive],” Luai responded. “You said you couldn’t make it because you were too tired.”

“That one time I couldn’t make it,” Salmon responded.

Winger Sunia Turuva then spots the camera rolling and tells his teammates to quieten down before they leave the playing surface.

Another camera angle also captured Salmon and Luai having words after Adam Reynolds slotted a field goal a minute after their attacking blunder at the other end of the field.

The Panthers’ defeat came a fortnight after the World Club Challenge loss to St Helens, while South Sydney await them next Thursday night. You have to go back to the end of 2019 for the last time Penrith lost three games in a row.

The colourful exchange was hardly cause for concern, nor a sign of tensions bubbling within the club after the loss of Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau, not to mention the pending departures of Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu at the end of this year.

Penrith legend Greg Alexander certainly had no issues with what he witnessed on Friday, and said it was always going to take time for the new-look left-edge combination to gel.

“I’m not worried about that at all,” Alexander said. “It doesn’t happen on a regular basis, but it does happen, especially at the end of a game when tensions are so high.

“You need to score, you try and get a play on and for whatever reason it doesn’t happen, there’s always a level of frustration in that.

“Viliame isn’t there any more, Taylan [May is injured]. I thought ‘Tito’ [Turuva] was very good on the wing, and it will take time for Luke Garner or Zac Hosking or whoever fills that left-edge role to get comfortable and know Jarome’s game.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jarome Luai of the Panthers watches on during the Broncos defeat.

Paul Gallen said in commentary that he was not concerned about the confrontation.

“I understand we love it because we’re part of the media, we want to talk about it, we want to create hysteria about it, but it’s rugby league, it’s a brutal sport,” he said.

“These guys compete for a living, it’s what they do, they’re so competitive, testosterone-fuelled blokes that are trained to compete on every single play for 80 minutes of the game. When something doesn’t go right they want to know why and they have a discussion about it. Who cares?”