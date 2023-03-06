Jarome Luai defends heated 'courageous conversation' with Panthers 'brother'

Penrith five-eighth Jarome Luai has defended his heated post-match exchange with Panthers teammate Jaeman Salmon after Friday night’s shock loss to Brisbane.

Channel Nine cameras caught Luai in a heated discussion with Salmon after the game over a botched play in the dying stages of the loss to Brisbane.

The Penrith No.6 said his desire to help the team improve triggered the exchange.

“It’s just about getting better each and every week for us,” Luai told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Sometimes you have to have some courageous conversations to find that. Being such a close group allows us to do that and move on quickly from it when things don’t work out.”

A pass that went to ground and ended a golden attacking opportunity for Penrith with just over 10 minutes remaining was the reason behind the blow-up between the Panthers pair.

“Am I blaming you for that pass, [expletive],” Luai was heard saying to Salmon.

Salmon responded: “You did on that [occasion].”

Screenshot/Channel Nine Panthers teammates Jarome Luai (L) and Jaeman Salmon were involved in a heated row after their first round loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

“Because you weren’t leading, [expletive],” Luai responded. “You said you couldn’t make it because you were too tired.”

“That one time I couldn’t make it,” Salmon responded.

Winger Sunia Turuva then spots the camera rolling and tells his teammates to quieten down before they leave the playing surface.

Luai was adamant there was no issue between him and Salmon.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jarome Luai of the Panthers.

“Lessons and learning and speaking about it on the run is a big part of our game and development as a team,” Luai said. “We’re always brothers at the end of the day when work is finished.”

Immortal and Nine commentator Andrew Johns said he saw no issue with the exchange.

“That’s good. It’s got to be the players who hold each other to account, it can’t come from the coaches all the time,” Johns said on The Sunday Footy Show. “That’s what you’ve got to do as a playmaker, you’ve got to keep people around you accountable. Every game [I did it], every game.”