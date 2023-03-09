Peter FitzSimons asks if Phil Gould is 'barking mad' for slamming NRL concussion move

Rugby league identity Phil Gould is under fire for suggesting the independent doctor system is “the greatest abomination’’ in rugby league history

Former Wallabies rugby international Peter FitzSimons has asked if NRL club chief Phil Gould is “barking mad’’ for claiming the independent doctor system aimed at protecting players from concussions is “the greatest abomination’’ in the history of rugby league.

Gould made the comment on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy show this week, prompting a barrage of objections from both within rugby league and without.

Commenting on the independent doctor withdrawing Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga after a suspected head knock against the Warriors, Gould said: “I think the doctor in the bunker is the greatest abomination perpetrated on our game in history.”

FitzSimons used his Sydney Morning Herald column to say while “I don’t want to be unkind about Phil Gould, honest. But is he barking mad?

The independent doctor system has also been criticised by some NRL coaches, including Ricky Stuart (Raiders), Wayne Bennett (Dolphins), Adam O’Brien (Knights) and Cameron Ciraldo (Bulldogs).

O’Brien claimed the independent doctor was “jumping at shadows’’ after the Ponga call.

Ponga said he felt fine. “ I've been knocked out before, I definitely wasn't in any state.”

NRL Kalyn Ponga blasts the decision to remove him from the field during the Knights' loss to the Warriors.

Gould, who is general manager of football for the Canterbury Bulldogs and a former NRL title winning coach and television commentator, said the independent doctor system was “confusing for players’’.

FitzSimons riposted: “Most of us would be momentarily confused, Phil, to have 120kg behemoths crash into us at full speed. The point is to get them off the field. And what a great thing when the person making the decision can do so without fear or favour, for the first time in the game’s history.’’

Gould suggested having independent doctors removing players was “total overkill’’, but FitzSimons felt “the greatest danger is that it is too little, too late, but we’ll see.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga, pictured playing for the Knights against the Warriors in Wellington, was ordered from the field for a concussion test by the NRL’s independent doctor.

“In the face of what is both an existential threat and a moral imperative, it is the game finally doing what it simply must, to avoid being wiped out,’’ FitzSimons said.

He wondered whether Gould had seen the class actions being taken against the NFL, England Rugby, Fifa and the AFL by former players alleging the parent bodies had not done enough to prevent them from head knocks

FitzSimons said, “as a league commentator, I generally enjoy Gould’s insights ... but with this carry-on he does himself, the administrators, the game itself and, most particularly, the players a serious disservice.

“I am not saying that Phil has turned into the Rex Mossop of his generation, perpetually 20 years off the pace. I am saying that if the NRL did what you say, Phil, they would be signing their own death warrant.”

Supplied Peter FitzSimons is a best-selling author, journalist and former rugby international who played seven tests for the Wallabies.

NRL 360 TV show panellist Paul Kent also felt “Phil Gould is so misguided on this’.

“So he says, not every bump to the head is a concussion and not every concussion is life-threatening. How does he know which is which though?

“Or are we better off erring on the side of caution? He doesn’t know. Nobody knows. The whole point of all this brain science that we are going through now not just in rugby league, but in competitions around the world is that nobody knows.

“We have got things that can make you live longer with your heart, but you can’t improve the brain once it is damaged. The fact is, not every bump to the head is a concussion, absolutely right. But how do you know which one is which?”

Meanwhile, Roosters star Luke Keary, who will play the Warriors this weekend, has said the independent doctor system “is definitely the way to go.’’

“It takes it away from clubs,’’ said Keary, who has had several head knocks in his career.

"There's a designated doctor sitting there just watching that. As much as it's frustrating sometimes if they might have got it wrong, as a player we appreciate it.”