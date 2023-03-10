'Rugby needs to get its own house in order': Souths hit out at RA over Cam Murray interest

Cameron Murray caught the Kiwis defence napping to score Australia's final try in their 16-14 win in last year’s Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

South Sydney have taken a swipe at Rugby Australia, urging them to focus on clawing themselves out of a $25million financial black hole rather than trying to poach the NRL’s top talent, including their skipper Cameron Murray.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made it clear he wants Murray back playing rugby, and this week declared on SEN Radio the forward could have a similar impact on fellow players like Sonny Bill Williams did when he switched codes.

Murray himself said he was happy to talk with Jones, but not until 2025 when his Souths deal expired.

Although he missed playing schoolboy rugby, and admitted to still watching the Wallabies on the international stage, Murray said his sole focus was on winning at least one NRL premiership with Souths - something the club are more than capable of doing this year.

Souths chief executive Blake Solly said he had bitten his tongue all week about Murray and the rival code but could not stay silent any longer.

“Cameron is a great player, he’s a great person, and he’s developing into a wonderful leader,” Solly told the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.

Matt King/Getty Images Eddie Jones believes Nathan Cleary would be a superb first-five in rugby.

“It’s been a privilege at Souths to watch him go from being the talented junior footballer to an NRL player to a Kangaroo.

“I’m not surprised rugby have shown an interest in him, but the fact is he’s contracted until the end of 2025, and we’d love him to stay longer. In truth, rugby really needs to get its own house in order.

“It continues to lose talented kids to rugby league every year, it has financial challenges, and it will need more than some NRL signings to solve their many problems.”

RA chairman Hamish McLennan noted his organisation was back in the black, and in response to Solly’s comments, said: “That’s not much of a sledge. It’s like being hit with a wet lettuce. Why is he being so sensitive? And we make no apologies for showing an interest in Cam Murray. He grew up playing rugby union. It’s a free market.”

Jones, a South Sydney fan, missed out on Joseph Suaali’i at the start of the week when he re-committed his future to the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2024.

But Murray, a second-five and captain of Newington’s First XV, was one player who remained on top of his wish-list.

“I reckon Cameron Murray is a standout,” said Jones, who had made his feelings known about Murray in two separate interviews last month. “He’s got good sense, he’s tough, he’s a leader, all the things you want in rugby.

“You think about what Sonny Bill Williams did when he came from league to union. I know Cameron Murray is a different sort of player, but he’d have that effect on players.”

Jones also singled out Nathan Cleary and how he would be a “handy No. 10”, before he added: “I couldn’t see Penrith letting him go.”

Murray, just 25, is brilliant in attack and defence, well spoken and one of the hardest workers in the game. He was flattered by the interest from Jones, but told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday: “I haven’t heard anything from Eddie. I haven’t heard from anyone, really.

“I’m not someone who will say, ‘I’m happy to win a few comps and then go somewhere else’. This club means too much to me to just tick off a few comps and then leave.

“If the time comes and I’m off contract, and I’m negotiating my future, I’ll think about it then. I loved school rugby. I’ll still watch the big internationals, but I don’t want much sport at all.”

Jones said in the same SEN interview it was difficult for league players with no rugby background to transition into the forwards, but there had been plenty of success stories with outside backs.