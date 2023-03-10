Latrell Mitchell's South Sydney teammates fear the NRL star could quit the game over racial abuse

Latrell Mitchell’s Rabbitohs teammates worry constant racial abuse will push him into walking away from the NRL.

South Sydney players fear Latrell Mitchell could walk away from the game because of the racial abuse he suffers.

Mitchell was the alleged target of racist abuse shouted by a young spectator as the players came from the field at half-time at BlueBet Stadium on Thursday night.

New South Wales Police were still investigating the incident on Friday morning.

The Souths No.1 spun around and asked the fan to repeat what he said, as several other teammates, including Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi, tried to identify the teenager wearing a Roosters jersey.

Penrith’s Jarome Luai was halfway up the tunnel when he overheard the commotion and ran back to be by Mitchell’s side.

“I know Latrell personally. If he’s being attacked, I’ve got his back and he’s got my support,” said Luai, who was praised by Souths players.

“I saw a few of the boys having a scuffle, I ask ‘Codes’ [Walker] what was going on, and he said what was said. It’s definitely not on in our game.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell interacts with fans as he walks down the tunnel at the end of the game against the Panthers.

Mitchell has spoken more than once about how he might return to the farm at his home in Taree in 2027 once his deal runs out, especially if he wins a competition with Souths.

Representative hooker Damien Cook feared Mitchell, who will be 30 when his current deal expires, would back his words with actions because of the abuse he receives.

Mitchell was said to be fine in the sheds, and had become almost immune to the vitriol directed at him over the years.

“This is why he might talk about being done at 30,” Cook told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have a great player who puts bums on seats, everyone wants to see him play, but when you get things like this, and when it comes to a time to choose farm or footy, these things come up.

“He leads so well by example for the Indigenous culture and the young kids coming through, it’s an absolute joke it’s happened. And why?

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Damien Cook (right) says the racial abuse Latrell Mitchell gets could force him to give up on the NRL at 30.

“It’s 2023 and this is happening. This isn’t the first time Latrell has had to go through this.

“I was one of the last off the field, I caught the end of it. I heard what had been said, and they were trying to point [the fan] out.

“I saw ‘Romes’ [Luai] react to it as well, and his first reaction was to turn and support Latrell.

“Emotions are high in the middle of a game already, and to have that comment made ... [fans] have great seats there, great access to the players, so we don’t want to get to the point where we close things off completely so they don’t have access to us at all, just so we can be protected.”

EGroup, which controls security at Penrith’s home ground, examined footage of the incident late on Thursday. There have already been discussions about increasing security for players on the sideline and reserves in the dugouts.

Penrith’s Nathan Cleary has played in NSW Origin and Kangaroos teams with Mitchell. He has heard some of the stories of abuse Mitchell has experienced because of his heritage.

Cleary cringed when told the two words Mitchell had allegedly been called, and said: “Excuse my French, but that’s shit. I don’t know why people still do that stuff.

“He’s explained to the boys at times little bits [about what he goes through]. But half the time it’s there for everyone to see anyway, either online or at games. It’s disgusting. I feel for him.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Latrell Mitchell saves what looked to be a certain try for Panther forward Luke Garner.

“Latrell is such a pivotal person in our game, he brings fans in to watch, I always enjoy watching him, I enjoy coming up against him, and I enjoy playing with him.

“But for some reason, people in this world want to be negative, and stuff like that is ridiculous.”

Greg Inglis was exposed to racial taunts when he played in Penrith in 2018. Life bans were called for then, too.

Cleary said: “No matter where it is, at no point in the game should you feel like you have the right to say stuff like that to a player, whether it’s an opposing player, whether you don’t like them, whether your team isn’t playing well – you can criticise their game, but anything racial is totally crossing the line. Hopefully, they never come back here.”

South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly had hoped for a win to celebrate Mitchell’s 50th game for the club.

“It’s so unfortunate. It’s 2023 and we’re still having these conversations, and still trying to get people to change their behaviours and attitudes,” Solly said.

“Latrell was OK in the sheds, but it’s something Latrell has faced all his life, he’s learnt to respond to it and be resilient, and while it doesn’t make it acceptable or appropriate, he’s tough and happy to stand up for himself.”