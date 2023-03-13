NRL: Knights star sorry after security separates players in post-match flare-up

Jackson Hastings has apologised for the incident that led to a heated post-match exchange with his former club, resulting in security intervening to split the players after Newcastle’s win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Hastings has revealed he went over to former teammate Tommy Talau after full time to apologise for a tackle on the centre that broke his nose and ruled him out of the rest of the game.

Talau wasn’t in the mood to hear it, firing off some harsh words to the ex-Tigers playmaker.

“It was a heat of the moment thing,” Hastings said.

“I went to apologise. I didn’t realise in the game I collected him high. I went to knock the ball out to stop a try. I got put on report and apologised on the field.

“I just tried to do the right thing at the end of the game by going up to say sorry, in the heat of the battle he was still angry, which I fully appreciate. No one wants to get hit in the head and they ruled him out for the game too, so I am remorseful, there was no intent. I can see why he would be frustrated.”

Tigers recruit David Klemmer, who joined the club from the Knights over the summer, then leapt to the defence of his new teammate. Security and Knights head of football Peter Parr had to separate the players.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Things get testy between the Tigers and the Knights.

“He is renowned for being a great teammate and he stuck up for his teammate,” Hastings said.

“I had no issue with Tommy’s reaction. I would be pretty filthy myself. Sometimes in contact sports things go wrong. Last year I was out for six months with an accident. I am really apologetic. I wanted to say sorry.”

On Friday the Sydney Morning Herald published a story outlining the reasons behind Hastings’ exit from the Tigers to Newcastle over the summer.

The story claimed that he had fallen out of favour with then general manager Tim Sheens. On the eve of Sunday’s clash between the Knights and Tigers, Sheens claimed it wasn’t the case and Hastings left because he didn’t want to play lock.

While Hastings didn’t want to get into a slanging match with Sheens, he denied the coach’s version of events.

“I’ll just straight bat it, but no that’s not the reason,” Hastings said after the game. “To answer your question, no. That’s not how it went down. I’m not going to get into a war of words. I respect Sheensy. He coached me over in England in the All Stars team. He put a lot of faith in me to captain that side.

“I thought I had a good relationship with him. Things happen in footy. Things happen fast. They needed a prop and Newcastle needed a half. It was a fit for both clubs. I have nothing bad to say about anyone at the club.”