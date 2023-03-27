Fa'manu Brown's latest injury qualifies him as the unluckiest yet resilient Kiwi in the NRL

The Bulldogs' Kiwi utility Fa'amanu Brown was forced off with a dislocated elbow in the second half of the 16-14 loss to the Warriors in Auckland.

Fa’amanu Brown was once told to retire after a foot injury and missed a World Cup final with concussion, but the unluckiest Kiwi in the NRL is now being backed to rebound from his latest injury setback.

The Christchurch-born utility made his NRL debut 10 seasons ago, but has been limited to 54 first grade games with injuries stalling his progress.

Yet he’s refused to give up and his name has become a byword for resilience.

Concussion kept him out of Samoa’s maiden Rugby League World Cup final appearance against the Kangaroos last November, but he started 2023 with all guns blazing.

READ MORE:

* Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to reject NRL return to stay in rugby union - report

* It's all about the resilience at Warriors as Andrew Webster praises comeback

* Incredible start to season continues for Warriors with comeback win over Bulldogs

* How Ivan Cleary's coaching academy is shaping the Warriors, NRL for years to come



Brown had been an ever-present for the Bulldogs this year, but is set for another spell on the sidelines after dislocating his elbow in Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Warriors.

While the Bulldogs were brooding over their narrow defeat, Brown was at Auckland Hospital with the club’s welfare manager.

The 28-year-old - valued for his ability to play in the halves or the pack - had just 15 minutes off the bench before hurting his elbow after running the ball up into the tackles of Tohu Harris and Jazz Tevaga early in the second half.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown of the Bulldogs is treated for a dislocated elbow against the Warriors.

Brown was clearly in pain as he left the pitch, although Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould said in a social media post he was “comfortable’’ at hospital.

Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo said the dislocated elbow was “not great for Nu’’.

“He’s been working hard and getting some regular NRL footy,’’ Ciraldo said at the post-match press conference.

“It’s definitely a shame for Nu, we need to get some troops back from injury.’’

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown runs the ball up for the Sharks in his rookie NRL season in 2014.

Brown, a Hornby club junior in Christchurch, made his NRL debut for the Sharks in 2014, playing 11 games in the halves in his rookie year.

After 25 appearances in Cronulla colours, he moved on the Bulldogs in 2018 where he was limited to 12 games in two seasons.

He was stopped in his tracks in May 2019 when he broke the navicular bone in his foot, and was told by surgeons after two operations that he was never going to be able to run again.

At one point he revealed that six surgeons had advised he would struggle to grow bone in his foot and should consider having it fused.

Brown refused to give up his NRL dream, consulted another surgeon who’d successfully helped AFL players and kept working on his rehab behind the scenes.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown scores the Tigers against the Eels in 2022.

He launched a comeback with English second-tier club Featherstone Rovers in 2021, scoring 16 tries and kicking 12 goals in 25 Championship appearances that culminated in a grand final and Super League playoff outing against French club Toulouse.

Brown was due to have a second season in West Yorkshire in 2022, but was granted a release to return to Sydney for personal reasons with Featherstone’s chairman praising his “total commitment’’ during his stay.

After training with the stars-stacked Roosters, Brown seemed to be settling in for a NSW Cup campaign with the North Sydney Bears.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Fa’amanu Brown warms up for Samoa’s World Cup semifinal against England in London.

Then Kiwis coach Michael Maguire dangled him a deal to join the Wests Tigers’ NRL squad.

In a fairytale NRL return, Brown grabbed two tries on his Tigers debut in a 36-22 win over the Bulldogs last May.

He went on to score six tries from hooker or loose forward in 2023, with Maguire an avowed admirer of his attitude and persistence.

“What Nu has been through with his injuries, it just goes to show if you persist with something you can find your way,’’ Maguire said after Brown’s comeback.

But Maguire was fired mid-season and Brown wasn’t retained by new Tigers head coach Tim Sheens.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown of the Bulldogs is tackled during a 2023 pre-season game against the Sharks.

He had the consolation, however, of a World Cup call-up with Samoa, replacing fellow Kiwi hooker Danny Levi who returned home to Australia after a round-robin thrashing at England’s hands.

Brown came off the Samoa bench to score in a 72-4 romp over Greece and started at hooker for the Samoans’ historic 27-26 semifinal victory over England.

But any chance of a grand final jersey disappeared with a head knock against the English, resulting in an enforced stand down.

Brown was back, however, for the Bulldogs’ season opener, starting at loose forward against the Manly Sea Eagles.

His versatility makes him an ideal interchange bench option and he got significant time off the pine in the Dogs’ wins over the Storm (26-12) and his old club Wests Tigers (26-22).

Ciraldo clearly has every confidence in Brown’s tenacity and ability to put his latest injury challenge behind him.

“It’s not ideal, but he’ll be right,’’ the Bulldogs boss predicted. “It’s a long season and he’ll come back bigger and stronger.’’